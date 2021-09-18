News wrap: Top stories in Huntsville
(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Huntsville.
Carnivorous hammerhead worms invade local lawns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s slimy, can grow to be over one foot long, and has a head that resembles a very unique shark. Meet the hammerhead worm, making its way to plenty of lawns across the state. If you see one of the worms don’t pick it up. Experts say... Read more
Sounds like another murder hornets story.. Remember those.. When supposed-19 (C19) hit the murder hornets miraculously disappeared...its all about fear and control people
Have read the directions to rid your lawn of these bloody hammerhead worms! BUY A LOT OF SALT, exterminators aren’t needed. JUST A LOT OF SALT. I suppose it works on those dreaded things, as it does on slugs!!
North Alabama's Drug Addiction: Law enforcement finding more drugs, conducting more busts
In North Alabama, every single county has some type of drug task force. Each face their own set of unique obstacles, but the goal is the same – to keep you safe. "It's a task force where we're having to attend to a 14-, 15-men drug unit,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said. Read more
with the new sentencing guidelines, it's really hard to put people in prison, doesn't do any good to get dealers off of the streets if the judges let them out
Dr. Booth receives second NSF grant this year aimed at improving fault tolerance
Dr. Joshua Booth, Assistant Professor of the University of Alabama in Huntsville's Computer Science Department, was awarded his second National Science Foundation grant of 2021. The total intended award amount is just under two-hundred thourand dollars. Fault tolerance refers to the ability of a system to continue operating without interruption... Read more
Fall Begins in One Week!
The first two weeks of September we have seen humid conditions across Northern Alabama, but temperature wise we have been right around average. We are now a week from the official first day of Fall, but are we going to be feeling like it?. The first day of fall is... Read more