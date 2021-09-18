What's up: Top news in Eugene

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

 6 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) What’s going on in Eugene? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Eugene area, click here.

Eugene / klcc.org

No Evidence Of COVID Spread In Lane County Classrooms So Far

Health officials say in the first week of school, there has been no direct evidence of classroom transmission. However there have been cases in school-aged kids. Spokesperson Jason Davis gave a current example. “We have two individuals sick in the same class but each individual has a different epidemiological link that is traced back to extracurricular activities,” he said. Read more

Eugene / oregonlive.com

Oregon Ducks making defensive adjustments after they weren’t ready on big plays against up-tempo

EUGENE — Oregon had its most trouble defensively against Ohio State when the Buckeyes went up-tempo and the Ducks weren’t ready. On the 27-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, Oregon’s defenders were looking down at their wristbands for the play call when the ball was already snapped and Ohio State scored with ease. Read more

I'm sure glad someone caught that looking down at the wristband! It was quite obvious when OSU ran by the safety before he looked up!

Eugene / pagevalleynews.com

Gene Austin Gray

Gene Austin Gray, 82, of Eugene, Oregon, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He was born on Sept. 22, 1938, in Pine Grove near Stanley, Va., and was a son of the late Freeman Gray and Maida Gray. Mr. Gray is survived by his daughter, Lisa Jane Gray of Oregon;... Read more

Eugene / youtube.com

2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 i in Eugene, OR 97401

Lithia Nissan of Eugene 2060 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (Just West of Autzen Stadium) in Eugene, OR 97401 Learn More: https://www.lithianissaneugene.com/used/Subaru/2008-Subaru-Outback-eugene-or-dc772ec90a0e09b06df9d75ba1ee6dab.htm Step into the 2008 Subaru Outback. This 4 door, 5 passenger wagon provides exceptional value! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. It's equipped with tons of terrific amenities, but it won't break your budget. Such as remote keyless entry, a rear window wiper, a trip computer, front fog lights, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, an overhead console, a roof rack, and much more. Storage solutions are integrated throughout the interior, demonstrating thoughtful attention to detail. Subaru also prioritized safety and security with features such as: head curtain airbags, front side impact airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints, a panic alarm, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. A Carfax history report provides you peace of mind by detailing information related to past owners and service records. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Read more

