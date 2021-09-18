What's up: Top news in Eugene
(EUGENE, OR) What’s going on in Eugene? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
For more stories from the Eugene area, click here.
No Evidence Of COVID Spread In Lane County Classrooms So Far
Health officials say in the first week of school, there has been no direct evidence of classroom transmission. However there have been cases in school-aged kids. Spokesperson Jason Davis gave a current example. “We have two individuals sick in the same class but each individual has a different epidemiological link that is traced back to extracurricular activities,” he said. Read more
Oregon Ducks making defensive adjustments after they weren’t ready on big plays against up-tempo
EUGENE — Oregon had its most trouble defensively against Ohio State when the Buckeyes went up-tempo and the Ducks weren’t ready. On the 27-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, Oregon’s defenders were looking down at their wristbands for the play call when the ball was already snapped and Ohio State scored with ease. Read more
I'm sure glad someone caught that looking down at the wristband! It was quite obvious when OSU ran by the safety before he looked up!
Gene Austin Gray
Gene Austin Gray, 82, of Eugene, Oregon, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. He was born on Sept. 22, 1938, in Pine Grove near Stanley, Va., and was a son of the late Freeman Gray and Maida Gray. Mr. Gray is survived by his daughter, Lisa Jane Gray of Oregon;... Read more
2008 Subaru Outback 2.5 i in Eugene, OR 97401
