Trending news headlines in Brownsville
(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Brownsville area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
RGV infant battling rare type of cancer placed in hospice, family hopes for miracle
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family announced Thursday that they have placed Milo their 6 month-old baby battling cancer into hospice. Nahomi and Chris Moore are the parents of Brownsville baby Milo who is battling cancer. Milo was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor, a rare, aggressive type of... Read more
Father Jesus we come in to you to ask for a miracle of healing for this little angel 👼🏼 In Jesus mighty Name Amen 🙏
3 likes
I love you Jesus I love you God please show the world your power and heal baby Milo, I thank you Jesus in advance for giving baby Milo many many more years of smiles with the family God-bless you Jesus.....God-bless you God... I love you Jesus I love you God..Amen
2 likes
Brownsville organization focuses on creating affordable housing
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Housing experts across the board said it is hard to find affordable housing in Brownsville, but one organization is focused on developing more low-cost housing units in the area. “We have an affordability crisis, we have a product crisis—the place is growing rapidly,” said Nick Mitchell,... Read more
DACA recipient shares experiences
Home For Sale: 17479 New York House, Brownsville, CA 95919 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://17479NewYorkHouse.C21.com 17479 New York House Brownsville, CA 95919 MLS 221116733 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1768 Sq. Ft. Move in ready, up in the beautiful pine trees of Brownsville. The 2006 Modular is a spacious, two large bedrooms with two baths and shop on 5 acres with 1768 square feet. The large living room and family room combo give plenty of space for the whole family. All new carpet through out and woof stove that will warm the entire house very comfortably. There is also central heaty and air if needed. the listing is vacant and ready to show. Contact Agent: Craig Menghini Select Real Estate, Inc. Read more