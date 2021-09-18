Trending news headlines in Brownsville

Home For Sale: 17479 New York House, Brownsville, CA 95919 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://17479NewYorkHouse.C21.com 17479 New York House Brownsville, CA 95919 MLS 221116733 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1768 Sq. Ft. Move in ready, up in the beautiful pine trees of Brownsville. The 2006 Modular is a spacious, two large bedrooms with two baths and shop on 5 acres with 1768 square feet. The large living room and family room combo give plenty of space for the whole family. All new carpet through out and woof stove that will warm the entire house very comfortably. There is also central heaty and air if needed. the listing is vacant and ready to show. Contact Agent: Craig Menghini Select Real Estate, Inc. Read more