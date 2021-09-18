CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TX

Trending news headlines in Brownsville

Brownsville News Watch
Brownsville News Watch
 6 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Brownsville area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Brownsville / valleycentral.com

RGV infant battling rare type of cancer placed in hospice, family hopes for miracle

RGV infant battling rare type of cancer placed in hospice, family hopes for miracle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family announced Thursday that they have placed Milo their 6 month-old baby battling cancer into hospice. Nahomi and Chris Moore are the parents of Brownsville baby Milo who is battling cancer. Milo was diagnosed with a malignant rhabdoid tumor, a rare, aggressive type of... Read more

Comments
avatar

Father Jesus we come in to you to ask for a miracle of healing for this little angel 👼🏼 In Jesus mighty Name Amen 🙏

3 likes

avatar

I love you Jesus I love you God please show the world your power and heal baby Milo, I thank you Jesus in advance for giving baby Milo many many more years of smiles with the family God-bless you Jesus.....God-bless you God... I love you Jesus I love you God..Amen

2 likes

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Brownsville / valleycentral.com

Brownsville organization focuses on creating affordable housing

Brownsville organization focuses on creating affordable housing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Housing experts across the board said it is hard to find affordable housing in Brownsville, but one organization is focused on developing more low-cost housing units in the area. “We have an affordability crisis, we have a product crisis—the place is growing rapidly,” said Nick Mitchell,... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Brownsville / youtube.com

DACA recipient shares experiences

DACA recipient shares experiences

Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Brownsville / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 17479 New York House, Brownsville, CA 95919 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 17479 New York House, Brownsville, CA 95919 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://17479NewYorkHouse.C21.com 17479 New York House Brownsville, CA 95919 MLS 221116733 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1768 Sq. Ft. Move in ready, up in the beautiful pine trees of Brownsville. The 2006 Modular is a spacious, two large bedrooms with two baths and shop on 5 acres with 1768 square feet. The large living room and family room combo give plenty of space for the whole family. All new carpet through out and woof stove that will warm the entire house very comfortably. There is also central heaty and air if needed. the listing is vacant and ready to show. Contact Agent: Craig Menghini Select Real Estate, Inc. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville News Watch

Brownsville, TX
271
Followers
472
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brownsville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy