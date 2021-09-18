What's up: News headlines in Gainesville

2017 Honda CR-V Starke, Gainesville, Orange Park, Near Me, Lake City, FL PHE031727

Maroon Used 2017 Honda CR-V available in Starke, Florida at Duval Chevrolet. Servicing the Gainesville, Orange Park, Lake City, FL area. This 2017 Honda CR-V Touring in Maroon, features 18 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.64 Axle Ratio, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. FWD Touring28/34 City/Highway MPG Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $198 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $899 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting and adjusting new and used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.Call us today at 904-964-7500 or visit us on our website @ www.duvalchevrolet.com.Reviews:* Plenty of adult-sized room in both seating rows; more cargo capacity than most rivals; rear seatbacks fold flat at the tug of a lever; appealing roster of tech and safety features. Source: EdmundsAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded BrandsKelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on the Brand Watch(tm) study from Kelley Blue Book Market Intelligence. Award calculated among non-luxury shoppers. For more information, visit www.kbb.com. Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rain Sensing Wipers,Rear Spoiler,Remote Trunk Release,Power Liftgate,Power Door Locks,Fog Lamps,Automatic Highbeams,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,LED Headlights,AM/FM Stereo,Navigation System,Satellite Radio,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,HD Radio,Smart Device Integration,Requires Subscription,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Power Driver Seat,Bucket Seats,Heated Front Seat(s),Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Seat Memory,Power Passenger Seat,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Leather Steering Wheel,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Keyless Start,Remote Trunk Release,Hands-Free Liftgate,Universal Garage Door Opener,Cruise Control,Adaptive Cruise Control,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Woodgrain Interior Trim,Leather Seats,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Floor Mats,Cargo Shade,Mirror Read more