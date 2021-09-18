Top Chattanooga news stories

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) The news in Chattanooga never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Man charged in Chattanooga with aggravated rape of a child CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man faces charges in Chattanooga that he raped a child. Hamilton County deputies arrested Rodrigo Javier Zuniga on Thursday. An affidavit we obtained says a child discovered Rodrigo on the couch with the victim. The affidavit says the victim told authorities that Rodrigo went into... Read more

Jury selected in case involving fallen Chattanooga police officer A jury for Davidson County has been selected for the upcoming trial of Janet Hinds. Hinds is accused of vehicular homicide in the death of a Chattanooga police officer who was examining a manhole cover when he was hit. Read more

State House candidate facing rape allegation denies claims CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A candidate for a Tennessee House seat is facing rape allegations on the heels of the special election in his race, prompting his resignation from a local Democratic Party position and a denial in which he called the relationship "consensual yet inappropriate." On the day of... Read more

