Chattanooga, TN

Top Chattanooga news stories

Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 6 days ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) The news in Chattanooga never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Chattanooga area, click here.

Chattanooga / newschannel9.com

Man charged in Chattanooga with aggravated rape of a child

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man faces charges in Chattanooga that he raped a child. Hamilton County deputies arrested Rodrigo Javier Zuniga on Thursday. An affidavit we obtained says a child discovered Rodrigo on the couch with the victim. The affidavit says the victim told authorities that Rodrigo went into... Read more

Davidson County / wkrn.com

Jury selected in case involving fallen Chattanooga police officer

A jury for Davidson County has been selected for the upcoming trial of Janet Hinds. Hinds is accused of vehicular homicide in the death of a Chattanooga police officer who was examining a manhole cover when he was hit. Read more

Chattanooga / columbiadailyherald.com

State House candidate facing rape allegation denies claims

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A candidate for a Tennessee House seat is facing rape allegations on the heels of the special election in his race, prompting his resignation from a local Democratic Party position and a denial in which he called the relationship "consensual yet inappropriate." On the day of... Read more

Chattanooga / youtube.com

Our Grand Opening Celebration Continues

