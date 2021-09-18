Top Chattanooga news stories
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) The news in Chattanooga never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Chattanooga area, click here.
Man charged in Chattanooga with aggravated rape of a child
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man faces charges in Chattanooga that he raped a child. Hamilton County deputies arrested Rodrigo Javier Zuniga on Thursday. An affidavit we obtained says a child discovered Rodrigo on the couch with the victim. The affidavit says the victim told authorities that Rodrigo went into... Read more
Jury selected in case involving fallen Chattanooga police officer
A jury for Davidson County has been selected for the upcoming trial of Janet Hinds. Hinds is accused of vehicular homicide in the death of a Chattanooga police officer who was examining a manhole cover when he was hit. Read more
she needs to serve hard time.Lights were there &you really had to be out of it not to see him
1 like
She NEEDS TO GO BACK TO jail DRINK and drive DON'T mix SHE NEEDS HELP SHE NEEDS AAAND SHE NEEDS TO own up to WHAT SHE has done TO THAT FAMILY,
State House candidate facing rape allegation denies claims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A candidate for a Tennessee House seat is facing rape allegations on the heels of the special election in his race, prompting his resignation from a local Democratic Party position and a denial in which he called the relationship "consensual yet inappropriate." On the day of... Read more
Our Grand Opening Celebration Continues
We're still celebrating our Grand Opening and we'll still beat any Tennessee dealership's advertised price by $500 or we'll give YOU $5,000! That's how we roll. Your trade is worth more now than ever before at Crown. Plus, our selection of new Jeeps and RAMs s growing by the day. During Jeep Adventure Days, you can still get a deal at Crown. Visit us at Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Chattanooga or Cleveland today! ----------------- VISIT US TODAY AT CROWNCARSOFCHATTANOOGA.COM SEE SPECIALS: https://bit.ly/35f2lhq CROWN CDJR OF CHATTANOOGA 2120 CHAPMAN ROAD, CHATTANOOGA, TN 37421 CALL NOW 1-888-985-0257 SERVICE 1-888-210-3352 PARTS 1-844-921-6030 Read more