Top Augusta news stories
(AUGUSTA, GA) The news in Augusta never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Four people shot at Sumyung Ho nightclub in Augusta, two in custody
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people are in custody after a shooting that left 4 injured at an Augusta nightclub. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 519 Broad St, Sumyung Ho Night Club, in reference to a shooting shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Deputies located four victims who... Read more
that guy with the gun needs to take some shooting classes. all he's doing is shooting people's feet
6 likes 1 dislike 2 replies
😂😭💀I think Maybe they were on the ground..like some everybody get down type $#!+ and the shooting started.. ion kno
“There’s a way out, and education is it,” Augusta woman giving scholarship to child of incarcerated parent
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’ve probably seen the “V” billboard around town… V for Venus Morris Griffin, an Augusta real estate mogul. But the mother of seven’s journey to success began long before she became an award winning real estate agent. “I had a very difficult childhood,” Venus said. “Watched my... Read more
so of course it's always tall low minded guys and pretty females get to make it in this world
2 replies
This is so very awesome. Sending it to my granddaughter so she can enter. Thank you.
Commission considers retaking control of community centers
Augusta commissioners looking at ending agreements with neighborhood groups operating city community centers Read more
Reinstating fines for trash haulers supported
Commissioners waived fines for trash haulers three months ago due to covid but after service suffered a commission committee recommending the penalties return Read more