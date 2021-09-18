Top Augusta news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

 6 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) The news in Augusta never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Augusta / wjbf.com

Four people shot at Sumyung Ho nightclub in Augusta, two in custody

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people are in custody after a shooting that left 4 injured at an Augusta nightclub. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 519 Broad St, Sumyung Ho Night Club, in reference to a shooting shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Deputies located four victims who... Read more

Comments
avatar

that guy with the gun needs to take some shooting classes. all he's doing is shooting people's feet

6 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

😂😭💀I think Maybe they were on the ground..like some everybody get down type $#!+ and the shooting started.. ion kno

Augusta / wjbf.com

“There’s a way out, and education is it,” Augusta woman giving scholarship to child of incarcerated parent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You’ve probably seen the “V” billboard around town… V for Venus Morris Griffin, an Augusta real estate mogul. But the mother of seven’s journey to success began long before she became an award winning real estate agent. “I had a very difficult childhood,” Venus said. “Watched my... Read more

Comments
avatar

so of course it's always tall low minded guys and pretty females get to make it in this world

2 replies

avatar

This is so very awesome. Sending it to my granddaughter so she can enter. Thank you.

Augusta / youtube.com

Commission considers retaking control of community centers

Augusta commissioners looking at ending agreements with neighborhood groups operating city community centers Read more

Augusta / youtube.com

Reinstating fines for trash haulers supported

Commissioners waived fines for trash haulers three months ago due to covid but after service suffered a commission committee recommending the penalties return Read more

Comments / 0

 

PUBLIC HEALTH
POTUS
