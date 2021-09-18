CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Top Providence news stories

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 6 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Providence.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Providence area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Providence / providencejournal.com

16 families sue McKee to overturn his mask mandate for students in school

16 families sue McKee to overturn his mask mandate for students in school

PROVIDENCE — My daughter is growing moody and withdrawn. My child’s attention span has dropped. My daughter can’t breathe. My oldest has allergies and has developed a rash from wearing a mask all day. These are just some of the reasons why 16 parents, in a suit filed Thursday in... Read more

Comments
avatar

breathing in all that co2 is not good I know for myself if I have the mask on to long a start coughing and can't stop

2 likes

avatar

IT'S ABOUT TIME! THIS DEMOCRATIC MANDATE IS A FALSE NARRATIVE! IF BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SND MCKEE CARED ABOUT SPIKE'S IN VIRUSES THEY WOULDN'T HAVE AN OPEN BORDER, SO CAN'T BE AS BAD AS THEY SAY! # NO VACCINE NO MASKS! ALLELUIA, GOD BLESS AMERICA.

6 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Rhode Island / bostonglobe.com

A dozen Afghan evacuees have arrived in Rhode Island

A dozen Afghan evacuees have arrived in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — A dozen Afghan evacuees have already arrived in Rhode Island, and another 250 or so could begin arriving in late October or early November, the head of the state’s main refugee resettlement agency said Friday. Kathleen Cloutier, executive director of the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, said... Read more

Comments
avatar

I am sorry but what about our American citizens. How do you know or not none are terrorists honestly we don't need another 9/11 The Biden administration should of thought about this in the 1st place. Now American jobs will go to those who arrived in this country. They should of been rerouted to a near by country from where three came from why do the Americans have to suffer job loss to the Afghanistan individuals because this is what will happen sad to say Biden should be using his brain cells.

8 likes 3 replies

avatar

I feel really bad for these people but there's somebody else I feel very bad for and that's my son. he has been home with her exactly a year. last year when they were handing out hotel rooms and apartments to the homeless him and three other black men didn't get a place they got left behind. so now that my lease is up I've been trying to find an apartment for the both of us in my ESA dog what are no go. I can't find one. where am I going to go on October 1st the landlord has already rented out my one bedroom. I guess I'll go sit in a tent with my son while these people from another country coming and get bad clothes and housed. we should be taking care of our own the smallest state in the Union before we take people in from other countries. I am 62 years old and don't relish the idea of sleeping in the tent this winter.

4 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Providence / stateofreform.com

Providence now “rationing medical care and treatments” amidst COVID surge

Providence now “rationing medical care and treatments” amidst COVID surge

On Tuesday night, Providence Alaska Medical Center’s Medical Executive Committee released a letter stating that they’re now having to ration care. The letter comes amidst one of the worst COVID-19 surges in the state. The Committee says physicians and medical staff are “no longer able to provide the standard of... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Providence / youtube.com

4 News Now to air special report 'Inside the ICU' Wednesday at 6 p.m.

4 News Now to air special report 'Inside the ICU' Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
186
Followers
502
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy