Top Providence news stories

16 families sue McKee to overturn his mask mandate for students in school
PROVIDENCE — My daughter is growing moody and withdrawn. My child’s attention span has dropped. My daughter can’t breathe. My oldest has allergies and has developed a rash from wearing a mask all day. These are just some of the reasons why 16 parents, in a suit filed Thursday in... Read more
breathing in all that co2 is not good I know for myself if I have the mask on to long a start coughing and can't stop
IT'S ABOUT TIME! THIS DEMOCRATIC MANDATE IS A FALSE NARRATIVE! IF BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SND MCKEE CARED ABOUT SPIKE'S IN VIRUSES THEY WOULDN'T HAVE AN OPEN BORDER, SO CAN'T BE AS BAD AS THEY SAY! # NO VACCINE NO MASKS! ALLELUIA, GOD BLESS AMERICA.
A dozen Afghan evacuees have arrived in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE — A dozen Afghan evacuees have already arrived in Rhode Island, and another 250 or so could begin arriving in late October or early November, the head of the state’s main refugee resettlement agency said Friday. Kathleen Cloutier, executive director of the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, said... Read more
I am sorry but what about our American citizens. How do you know or not none are terrorists honestly we don't need another 9/11 The Biden administration should of thought about this in the 1st place. Now American jobs will go to those who arrived in this country. They should of been rerouted to a near by country from where three came from why do the Americans have to suffer job loss to the Afghanistan individuals because this is what will happen sad to say Biden should be using his brain cells.
I feel really bad for these people but there's somebody else I feel very bad for and that's my son. he has been home with her exactly a year. last year when they were handing out hotel rooms and apartments to the homeless him and three other black men didn't get a place they got left behind. so now that my lease is up I've been trying to find an apartment for the both of us in my ESA dog what are no go. I can't find one. where am I going to go on October 1st the landlord has already rented out my one bedroom. I guess I'll go sit in a tent with my son while these people from another country coming and get bad clothes and housed. we should be taking care of our own the smallest state in the Union before we take people in from other countries. I am 62 years old and don't relish the idea of sleeping in the tent this winter.
Providence now “rationing medical care and treatments” amidst COVID surge
On Tuesday night, Providence Alaska Medical Center’s Medical Executive Committee released a letter stating that they’re now having to ration care. The letter comes amidst one of the worst COVID-19 surges in the state. The Committee says physicians and medical staff are “no longer able to provide the standard of... Read more