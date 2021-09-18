CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Trending local news in Santa Rosa

 6 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) What’s going on in Santa Rosa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Santa Rosa area, click here.

pressdemocrat.com

Rocks, bottles thrown at Santa Rosa police cars during sideshow that drew hundreds of people

At least one person was arrested during a sideshow that attracted hundreds to a Santa Rosa intersection Thursday night and resulted in people hurling rocks and bottles at law enforcement vehicles monitoring the event, police said Friday. The arrest involved a reckless driving suspect associated with the gathering of up... Read more

I hate the press Democrat. Never letting me see the articles because I don’t pay. Gtfo

the city will pay the perpetrators tens of thousands of dollars if the cops use any force or rubber bullets. mayhem coming to an intersection near you.

pressdemocrat.com

Bill Gallaher’s son arrested on suspicion of grand theft from Poppy Bank

Sonoma County prosecutors are considering charges against developer Bill Gallaher’s son, who Santa Rosa Police quietly arrested in late July on suspicion of stealing from his father’s Poppy Bank. Marco Gallaher, a shareholder in the bank at the time, and girlfriend Rachele Eschenburg were arrested July 22 on suspicion of... Read more

Good. Time to make the Gallaher family pay for trying to install Trump-type politics into Sonoma County via a revenge recall of the DA.

Once again the Santa Rosa media shows either it ignorence or lack of investigative skills saying trying to install Trump style politics in Sonoma. They are deeply involved in both city and county politics. But you have to look. Follow the money

casino.org

California Wine Country in Sonoma Targeted for $600M Tribal Casino Resort

A Native American tribe in California wine country that recently gained federal recognition is planning to develop a casino resort just north of Santa Rosa in Sonoma County. The Koi Nation only gained federal recognition in 2019. The tribe this month acquired 68 acres of land on East Shiloh Road in unincorporated Sonoma County for $12.3 million. The parcel was previously used as a vineyard and private residential estate. Read more

youtube.com

2013 Mazda CX-9 Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Marin, San Francisco, North Bay, CA D0406986

