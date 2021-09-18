CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

News wrap: Headlines in Montgomery

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 6 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) What’s going on in Montgomery? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Montgomery area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Montgomery / al.com

Shooting in Montgomery parking lot leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with capital murder

Shooting in Montgomery parking lot leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with capital murder

A Montgomery man was shot to death and a suspect has been charged. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8035 Vaughn Road in Montgomery. That location is listed as a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Police and fire medics responded to the scene to find 38-year-old Brian Foxhall dead, said... Read more

Comments
avatar

it's praying time the devil is busy 😂 our young people need Jesus Christ,,, to saved they're SOULS,,,, perhaps it would not be all of this black on black crime it's time to pray for our black people Young generation in Jesus name and do it redemptive blood I pray

1 like

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Montgomery / yellowhammernews.com

Jim Zeigler: ‘Governor Ivey is not running the Governor’s office — We have a Joe Biden situation in Montgomery’

Jim Zeigler: ‘Governor Ivey is not running the Governor’s office — We have a Joe Biden situation in Montgomery’

While polling shows that Gov. Kay Ivey has a commanding lead in the race for Alabama’s GOP gubernatorial nod for the 2022 election, according to a recent poll, one of her opponents is undeterred in criticizing her. State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is polling at 8.8% compared to Ivey’s 41.5%... Read more

Comments
avatar

That's the problem, most of them don't care about the people. Everything has been politicized.

5 likes

avatar

Well who ever told her to lift that mask mandate was wrong! that was the worst Idea Ever!! Now we are in a Crisis and more people are dying!! HUMAN LIFE IS NOT POLITICAL! THINGS WERE SLOWLY GETTING UNDER CONTROL AND BOOM!! SHE Does the most Dangerous thing she could've ever done, lifted that mandate! Everybody don't have good common sense! Some people just follow instructions. It's up to the strong to protect the weak or the ignorant! So I pray that who ever the Governor is they do what's best for all people of Alabama with the peoples best interest at heart ❤!! Not a POLITICAL party!

5 likes 1 dislike

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Montgomery / wvua23.com

Former candidate Tim James eyes possible challenge to Ivey

Former candidate Tim James eyes possible challenge to Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James is considering challenging incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor’s race. The son of former Gov. Fob James said he will make a decision by the end of the year. Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Montgomery / wbrc.com

Alabama Statehouse to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

Alabama Statehouse to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s legislature is expected to return to the statehouse before the end of this month for a special session, this time with fewer COVID restrictions. “They always thought that we closed the building down, we never closed the building down under the old protocols,” said the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
371
Followers
515
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy