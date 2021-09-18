News wrap: Headlines in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) What’s going on in Montgomery? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Montgomery area, click here.

Shooting in Montgomery parking lot leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with capital murder A Montgomery man was shot to death and a suspect has been charged. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8035 Vaughn Road in Montgomery. That location is listed as a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Police and fire medics responded to the scene to find 38-year-old Brian Foxhall dead, said... Read more

Jim Zeigler: ‘Governor Ivey is not running the Governor’s office — We have a Joe Biden situation in Montgomery’ While polling shows that Gov. Kay Ivey has a commanding lead in the race for Alabama’s GOP gubernatorial nod for the 2022 election, according to a recent poll, one of her opponents is undeterred in criticizing her. State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is polling at 8.8% compared to Ivey’s 41.5%... Read more

Former candidate Tim James eyes possible challenge to Ivey MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James is considering challenging incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor’s race. The son of former Gov. Fob James said he will make a decision by the end of the year. Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

