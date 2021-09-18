News wrap: Headlines in Montgomery
(MONTGOMERY, AL) What's going on in Montgomery?

Shooting in Montgomery parking lot leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with capital murder
A Montgomery man was shot to death and a suspect has been charged. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8035 Vaughn Road in Montgomery. That location is listed as a Walmart Neighborhood Market. Police and fire medics responded to the scene to find 38-year-old Brian Foxhall dead, said... Read more
it's praying time the devil is busy 😂 our young people need Jesus Christ,,, to saved they're SOULS,,,, perhaps it would not be all of this black on black crime it's time to pray for our black people Young generation in Jesus name and do it redemptive blood I pray
Jim Zeigler: ‘Governor Ivey is not running the Governor’s office — We have a Joe Biden situation in Montgomery’
While polling shows that Gov. Kay Ivey has a commanding lead in the race for Alabama’s GOP gubernatorial nod for the 2022 election, according to a recent poll, one of her opponents is undeterred in criticizing her. State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is polling at 8.8% compared to Ivey’s 41.5%... Read more
That's the problem, most of them don't care about the people. Everything has been politicized.
Well who ever told her to lift that mask mandate was wrong! that was the worst Idea Ever!! Now we are in a Crisis and more people are dying!! HUMAN LIFE IS NOT POLITICAL! THINGS WERE SLOWLY GETTING UNDER CONTROL AND BOOM!! SHE Does the most Dangerous thing she could've ever done, lifted that mandate! Everybody don't have good common sense! Some people just follow instructions. It's up to the strong to protect the weak or the ignorant! So I pray that who ever the Governor is they do what's best for all people of Alabama with the peoples best interest at heart ❤!! Not a POLITICAL party!
Former candidate Tim James eyes possible challenge to Ivey
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former gubernatorial candidate Tim James is considering challenging incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor’s race. The son of former Gov. Fob James said he will make a decision by the end of the year. Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more
Alabama Statehouse to loosen COVID-19 restrictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s legislature is expected to return to the statehouse before the end of this month for a special session, this time with fewer COVID restrictions. “They always thought that we closed the building down, we never closed the building down under the old protocols,” said the... Read more