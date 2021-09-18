CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Trending news headlines in Des Moines

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 6 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) The news in Des Moines never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Des Moines area, click here.

Iowa / khqa.com

Police: Iowa mother caught on camera abusing boy at gas station

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother in Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested recently on accusations she abused her son at a gas station. Bystanders stepped in to help the child, and the woman is now facing charges. The incident was caught on camera. Laura Terrell reports. * The video is... Read more

Comments
avatar

So sad..And there's people like me who wants more kids but can't have anymore 🙏😪 God bless the child

6 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

This mother should never vet her child back. She should be locked up and that child be adopted by a loving family. It was nice to read someone stepped in on behalf of the child to protect him.

7 likes

Iowa / westerniowatoday.com

Ban on Mask Mandates Still In Effect For Iowa Private Schools

(Des Moines, IA) — Private schools in Iowa still have to follow the state law banning mask mandates. That’s according to letters sent out by Catholic dioceses and a school this week. This comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on mask requirements in schools. Letters each from Dioceses of Des Moines and Sioux City state that the judge’s ruling only applied to public schools. A similar letter was sent out by Saint Cecilia School in Dubuque. The letters from the Des Moines diocese and Saint Cecilia state they will continue to encourage mask wearing, frequent handwashing and other prevention strategies. Read more

Iowa / billygraham.org

Grammy-winners Skillet and CeCe Winans to headline free concerts at Iowa Celebration with Will Graham

Music, special events for teens and children, part of weekend-long outreach. DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 15, 2021 – The Iowa Celebration with Will Graham, coming to Wells Fargo Arena, Oct. 1-3, will feature a weekend full of free concerts by some of the top artists in Christian music. Aaron Shust,... Read more

Des Moines / businessrecord.com

National small business survey: Challenges deepening as COVID infections rise

Small business owners across America are less confident the country is moving in the right direction and are increasingly concerned about the impact that rising COVID-19 infection rates will have on their businesses, according to a national survey released Tuesday by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Voices. Only 38% of... Read more

