Trending news headlines in Des Moines

LOCAL FAVORITE

Police: Iowa mother caught on camera abusing boy at gas station DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother in Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested recently on accusations she abused her son at a gas station. Bystanders stepped in to help the child, and the woman is now facing charges. The incident was caught on camera. Laura Terrell reports. * The video is... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Ban on Mask Mandates Still In Effect For Iowa Private Schools (Des Moines, IA) — Private schools in Iowa still have to follow the state law banning mask mandates. That’s according to letters sent out by Catholic dioceses and a school this week. This comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on mask requirements in schools. Letters each from Dioceses of Des Moines and Sioux City state that the judge’s ruling only applied to public schools. A similar letter was sent out by Saint Cecilia School in Dubuque. The letters from the Des Moines diocese and Saint Cecilia state they will continue to encourage mask wearing, frequent handwashing and other prevention strategies. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Grammy-winners Skillet and CeCe Winans to headline free concerts at Iowa Celebration with Will Graham Music, special events for teens and children, part of weekend-long outreach. DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 15, 2021 – The Iowa Celebration with Will Graham, coming to Wells Fargo Arena, Oct. 1-3, will feature a weekend full of free concerts by some of the top artists in Christian music. Aaron Shust,... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE