What's up: Leading stories in Oxnard

Oxnard man pleads guilty to killing wife
An Oxnard man pled guilty to killing his wife back in 2017 on Thursday. The post Oxnard man pleads guilty to killing wife appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more
Gang Member Arrested for Firearm Possession in Oxnard
On Thursday, September 16th, 2021, at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) were conducting uniformed gang enforcement in the downtown area of Oxnard when they conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the 300 block of S. C Street. Officers contacted the driver, Raymond De... Read more
