Rep. Zeldin was treated for leukemia and is now in remission

The Independent
 6 days ago

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin revealed Saturday that he was diagnosed last November with early stage chronic myeloid leukemia but said he responded well to treatments and is now in remission.

Zeldin, a Long Island Republican who's running for New York governor, said the diagnosis had no impact on his work or Army Reserve duties. The Iraq War veteran said he suffered no side effects from treatment and that his health is now “phenomenal.”

“Over the last nine months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system,” Zeldin said in a statement released through his Congressional office.

Zeldin, 41, is in his fourth term representing the eastern half of Long Island, which includes sprawling suburbs, rural farms and the Hamptons. Zeldin is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and in January, objected to Congress certifying election results showing that Joe Biden had defeated him.

In April, amid sexual harassment allegations that led to Gov. Andrew Cuomo s resignation, Zeldin announced he would run for the office in next year's election.

Zeldin's hematologist, Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, said the congressman “responded extraordinarily well” to targeted therapy and “has achieved complete remission.”

“Successfully treated early chronic myeloid leukemia is now a chronic disease, which carries a normal life expectancy,” Vacirca said in a statement released through Zeldin’s office. "Congressman Zeldin is incredibly healthy, is expected to enjoy a normal life and has no evidence of disease.”

