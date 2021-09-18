Top stories trending in Fort Myers
Woman found bound, naked in Florida storm drain
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police in Fort Myers, Florida, are investigating how a woman became trapped in a storm drain, legs bound and naked. Police said a man leaving a restaurant Friday afternoon when he heard someone calling for help. He followed the sound to a storm drain, The Fort Meyers News-Press reported. Read more
Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case
Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more
Fort Myers, FL – Your Carpal Tunnel Symptoms May Not Be Wrist Issue | Ask Expert
I spent my 20s with my wrists in braces at night so my hands didn’t alternate between burning pain, and almost complete numbness. During the day, I had weakness and a milder form of the burning and numbness. I had watched my dad go through three carpal tunnel surgeries, with diminishing returns each time. It wasn’t really a road I wanted to go down. Read more