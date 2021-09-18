CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Top stories trending in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 6 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Fort Myers.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Florida / boston25news.com

Woman found bound, naked in Florida storm drain

Woman found bound, naked in Florida storm drain

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police in Fort Myers, Florida, are investigating how a woman became trapped in a storm drain, legs bound and naked. Police said a man leaving a restaurant Friday afternoon when he heard someone calling for help. He followed the sound to a storm drain, The Fort Meyers News-Press reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

Christ you must be slow on news this happened months ago. Your better off following the senile president.

100 likes 14 dislikes 46 replies

avatar

so her arms weren't tied? what is she slow or on drugs? because if it were me I would have used my "free hands" to untie myself 🤦

10 likes 2 dislikes 9 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florida / miaminewtimes.com

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more

Comments
avatar

Yet even though she has the virus that she wanted, that she asked for so she could disprove the severity of the sickness. How’s that working out for you??? Asking for a friend.

688 likes 32 dislikes 284 replies

avatar

not sorry, I only feel sorry for the people that doesn't everything not to get and get it. For this kind I don't have any sympathy. Sorry.

453 likes 27 dislikes 29 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fort Myers / cityscoop.us

Fort Myers, FL – Your Carpal Tunnel Symptoms May Not Be Wrist Issue | Ask Expert

Fort Myers, FL – Your Carpal Tunnel Symptoms May Not Be Wrist Issue | Ask Expert

I spent my 20s with my wrists in braces at night so my hands didn’t alternate between burning pain, and almost complete numbness. During the day, I had weakness and a milder form of the burning and numbness. I had watched my dad go through three carpal tunnel surgeries, with diminishing returns each time. It wasn’t really a road I wanted to go down. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fort Myers / youtube.com

City of Palms park remains integral to future of Fort Myers' Midtown corridor

City of Palms park remains integral to future of Fort Myers' Midtown corridor

Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
239
Followers
523
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy