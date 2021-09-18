What's up: News headlines in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) The news in Shreveport never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Louisiana Woman Quits Job at Walmart Like a Boss [VIDEO] This Louisiana woman decided it was time to leave her job at Walmart, and quit using the store's PA system. I'm sure if you've spent enough time inside a Shreveport-Bossier Walmart, you've heard a few memorable things on the store's PA system. I've heard a guy burp directly into one, echoing all around the store. I've heard a husband yell into it, asking for his wife to meet him in the check-out section.

The Southwood Fight Video is Crazier Than You Imagine [VIDEO] 14 students were arrested this week following an insane fight at Southwood High School. The video is even crazier than you imagine. Unlike most fights and altercations that take place in Shreveport, the video from the Southwood fight9s) was very hard to find. As I'm sure many of you noticed as reports of the fights began to circulate yesterday afternoon, without a video being attached. Now, a several videos have began to go viral on a local level, and they show a melee unlike any other.

Home For Sale: 222 Beechcraft Way, Shreveport, LA 71106 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://222BeechcraftWay.C21.com 222 Beechcraft Way Shreveport, LA 71106 MLS 14636342 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1848 Sq. Ft. Brand NEW Construction in Lucien Field Estates without the Wait! The Trillium III A Plan. This home includes upgraded wood plank tile flooring, stainless gas appliances, backsplash, framed bathroom mirrors, beautiful cabinets & so much more! Special features: 3cm slab granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, under-mount sinks, walk-in master closet has access to the laundry room for added convenience. Tankless Water Heater.

