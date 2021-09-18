CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

What's up: News headlines in Shreveport

 6 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) The news in Shreveport never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Louisiana / k945.com

Louisiana Woman Quits Job at Walmart Like a Boss [VIDEO]

This Louisiana woman decided it was time to leave her job at Walmart, and quit using the store's PA system. I'm sure if you've spent enough time inside a Shreveport-Bossier Walmart, you've heard a few memorable things on the store's PA system. I've heard a guy burp directly into one, echoing all around the store. I've heard a husband yell into it, asking for his wife to meet him in the check-out section. Read more

Comments
avatar

You go girl! I have seen and dealt with the same type of attitude coming from management as you have seen. As far the people who commented, you did not have to watch the video.

6 likes

avatar

I don't blame her but I pray that God bless her with another job to where she doesn't have to go through things like this.

5 likes

Shreveport / k945.com

The Southwood Fight Video is Crazier Than You Imagine [VIDEO]

14 students were arrested this week following an insane fight at Southwood High School. The video is even crazier than you imagine. Unlike most fights and altercations that take place in Shreveport, the video from the Southwood fight9s) was very hard to find. As I'm sure many of you noticed as reports of the fights began to circulate yesterday afternoon, without a video being attached. Now, a several videos have began to go viral on a local level, and they show a melee unlike any other. Read more

Comments
avatar

just more ignorance coming from even more ignorant people. is there not any home training where these kids live.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

This is a disgrace to see these young black kids carrying on this way.i blame there parents. these kids are probably raising themselves.they have no respect for themselves much less someone else. bottom line kids raising kids. and these young kids don't have a chance.

2 likes

Shreveport / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 222 Beechcraft Way, Shreveport, LA 71106 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://222BeechcraftWay.C21.com 222 Beechcraft Way Shreveport, LA 71106 MLS 14636342 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1848 Sq. Ft. Brand NEW Construction in Lucien Field Estates without the Wait! The Trillium III A Plan. This home includes upgraded wood plank tile flooring, stainless gas appliances, backsplash, framed bathroom mirrors, beautiful cabinets & so much more! Special features: 3cm slab granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, under-mount sinks, walk-in master closet has access to the laundry room for added convenience. Tankless Water Heater. Contact Office: Elite Read more

Shreveport / ktbs.com

LSU Health Shreveport celebrates alumna Hayley Arceneaux as she heads to space

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A proud congregation of LSU Health staff and students gathered to watch the lead-up to the Space X “Inspiration4” launch. That’s because one of their own will be on board. Civilian astronaut Hayley Arceneaux is a 2016 graduate of LSU Health Shreveport’s physician assistant program at the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

