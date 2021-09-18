Savannah news digest: Top stories today
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office announced they have officially established the first Cold Case Unit in the history of the office. According to the DA’s office, the unit has already resolved a 1981 murder. Officials say a defendant in the cold case pleaded guilty Tuesday... Read more
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – About a dozen people braved wet weather Thursday as they began a five-day march from Sylvania to Savannah to draw attention to the case of Julian Lewis, an unarmed African American man who was killed during an attempted traffic stop last year. “I want justice for... Read more
SAVANNAH, GA. — Two team members at a Derst Baking Co. baking plant in Savannah suffered minor injuries as a result of a small explosion in the flour mixing room at the facility on Sept. 14, according to Flowers Foods, Inc. The plant also sustained some damage to a wall, the company said. Read more
