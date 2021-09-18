CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah news digest: Top stories today

Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 6 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) The news in Savannah never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Savannah area, click here.

Savannah / wsav.com

Newly established Chatham Co. Cold Case Unit resolves 1981 cold case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office announced they have officially established the first Cold Case Unit in the history of the office. According to the DA’s office, the unit has already resolved a 1981 murder. Officials say a defendant in the cold case pleaded guilty Tuesday... Read more

Why do you put in BOLD RED LETTERS EFFINGHAM for NEWS then click on and it has nothing to do with EFFINGHAM news. GUESS YOU WOULD CALL THAT "CLICKBAIT", I call it "SNEAKY", and a waste of my time.

I was in Savannah at the time and that looked like I did back then, scary

Screven County / wsav.com

Family of man killed in Screven County traffic stop last year still pushing for criminal charges

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – About a dozen people braved wet weather Thursday as they began a five-day march from Sylvania to Savannah to draw attention to the case of Julian Lewis, an unarmed African American man who was killed during an attempted traffic stop last year. “I want justice for... Read more

Savannah / bakingbusiness.com

Small explosion hits Derst Baking plant

SAVANNAH, GA. — Two team members at a Derst Baking Co. baking plant in Savannah suffered minor injuries as a result of a small explosion in the flour mixing room at the facility on Sept. 14, according to Flowers Foods, Inc. The plant also sustained some damage to a wall, the company said. Read more

Savannah / youtube.com

Fix My Finances, Faith Based Financial Coaching

Has your financial situation been negatively impacted by the pandemic? Have you experienced a job loss or just struggling to make ends meet from month to month? We want to help! Fix My Finances is a completely free personalized coaching program to help you get control of your finances and eliminate money stress. We schedule sessions at your convenience and can meet online or in person. Take the first step today by requesting an appointment! https://crosstimberschurch.org/financial-freedom/ Read more

