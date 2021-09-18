CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

News wrap: Headlines in Boise

Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BOISE, ID) What’s going on in Boise? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Idaho

Idaho's Hospitals At A Breaking Point: "It's A Lot Worse Than People Realize"

Idaho's Hospitals At A Breaking Point: "It's A Lot Worse Than People Realize"

Dr. Megan McInerney is director of the Critical Care Unit at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. She spoke with Boise State Public Radio's Troy Oppie about what's next after state healthcare leaders gave local hospitals the go-ahead to ration care as needed due to the COVID-19 crisis. TROY OPPIE: This... Read more

Comments
avatar

God bless the frontline workers...I don't know how they do it... Special People...Loss for words

11 likes

avatar

these lies just won't stop. this news is garbage. people who live in Idaho actually know people who work at all these facilities and they are straight lies.

3 likes 1 reply

Boise

Boise Mayor McLean on Covid: 'it did not have to be this way'

Boise Mayor McLean on Covid: 'it did not have to be this way'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean sent out a statement criticizing a lack of vaccinations in Idaho. "Our hospitals, urgent care facilities and medical centers are overwhelmed," McLean said. "The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has expanded crisis standards of care for the entire State of Idaho." Read more

Comments
avatar

vaxers are 6 ton13 times more likely to get covid. Study done by Yale in Isreal who os the most vacinnated country in the world. Moderna admitted yesterday. If you took shot you are twice as likely to get a break through infection!!

1 like 6 replies

avatar

no it didn't, you could have used your brain instead of following lock step with your liberal base, you need to be voted out now if not sooner.

5 likes

Boise

GOP lawmakers rally to reconvene legislature, bar vaccine mandates

GOP lawmakers rally to reconvene legislature, bar vaccine mandates

BOISE — Thirteen Idaho Republican lawmakers gathered on the Statehouse steps Wednesday to rally against vaccine mandates. The group said they wanted to reconvene the Legislature to pass legislation against vaccine mandates. The Legislature currently is recessed at the call of House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. The legislators hoped to... Read more

Boise

University Advancement adds staff focused on athletics

University Advancement adds staff focused on athletics

Three new staff members recently joined the Division of University Advancement to focus on efforts related to athletics. Grewe is a new donor experience officer for the Bronco Athletic Association. Grewe holds a B.S. in human physiology from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in strength conditioning from the University of Edinburgh. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having worked for university athletic departments as certified strength and conditioning specialist and coach. In her new position she’s responsible for engaging and qualifying potential donors to the university, using digital technology and other resources while building the major gift donor fundraising pipeline. Read more

Comments / 0

 

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

