News wrap: Headlines in Boise

Idaho's Hospitals At A Breaking Point: "It's A Lot Worse Than People Realize"
Dr. Megan McInerney is director of the Critical Care Unit at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. She spoke with Boise State Public Radio's Troy Oppie about what's next after state healthcare leaders gave local hospitals the go-ahead to ration care as needed due to the COVID-19 crisis. TROY OPPIE: This... Read more
Boise Mayor McLean on Covid: 'it did not have to be this way'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean sent out a statement criticizing a lack of vaccinations in Idaho. "Our hospitals, urgent care facilities and medical centers are overwhelmed," McLean said. "The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has expanded crisis standards of care for the entire State of Idaho." Read more
GOP lawmakers rally to reconvene legislature, bar vaccine mandates
BOISE — Thirteen Idaho Republican lawmakers gathered on the Statehouse steps Wednesday to rally against vaccine mandates. The group said they wanted to reconvene the Legislature to pass legislation against vaccine mandates. The Legislature currently is recessed at the call of House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. The legislators hoped to... Read more
University Advancement adds staff focused on athletics
Three new staff members recently joined the Division of University Advancement to focus on efforts related to athletics. Grewe is a new donor experience officer for the Bronco Athletic Association. Grewe holds a B.S. in human physiology from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree in strength conditioning from the University of Edinburgh. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having worked for university athletic departments as certified strength and conditioning specialist and coach. In her new position she’s responsible for engaging and qualifying potential donors to the university, using digital technology and other resources while building the major gift donor fundraising pipeline. Read more