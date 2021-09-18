News wrap: Headlines in Boise

(BOISE, ID) What’s going on in Boise? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Idaho's Hospitals At A Breaking Point: "It's A Lot Worse Than People Realize" Dr. Megan McInerney is director of the Critical Care Unit at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. She spoke with Boise State Public Radio's Troy Oppie about what's next after state healthcare leaders gave local hospitals the go-ahead to ration care as needed due to the COVID-19 crisis. TROY OPPIE: This... Read more

Boise Mayor McLean on Covid: 'it did not have to be this way' BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean sent out a statement criticizing a lack of vaccinations in Idaho. "Our hospitals, urgent care facilities and medical centers are overwhelmed," McLean said. "The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has expanded crisis standards of care for the entire State of Idaho." Read more

GOP lawmakers rally to reconvene legislature, bar vaccine mandates BOISE — Thirteen Idaho Republican lawmakers gathered on the Statehouse steps Wednesday to rally against vaccine mandates. The group said they wanted to reconvene the Legislature to pass legislation against vaccine mandates. The Legislature currently is recessed at the call of House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. The legislators hoped to... Read more

