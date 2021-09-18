Trending news headlines in Anchorage

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Anchorage.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Alaska / wgauradio.com

Alaska once had the highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Alaska once had the highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — In January, Alaska had the highest per capita coronavirus vaccination rate in the nation. Now, hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, and the state’s largest hospital is rationing care. Vaccine hesitancy and the delta variant have pushed the state’s fragile and limited hospital system to the breaking... Read more

Dave Bronson is so in over his head. He could have been proactive in his approach but instead let things get out of control by not listening to the recommendations of the doctors on the front line. He replaced the really good directors of public health with anti vaxxer yes men. He really should be recalled to have allowed this to get so bad.

NEWS FLASH! The Delta variant is coming from those who are vaccinated! the media will tell you that it is the unvaccinated, but that makes no sense, since those who are vaccinated are getting the Delta variant. If someone dies from COVID-19, after getting the vaccine, if they were not vaccinated two weeks before they died, they will be reported as dying from being unvaccinated. Of course, I will get dozen of commits, unvoting my comment, from those who are caught up in delusion that the media is spilling out.

Anchorage / alaskasnewssource.com

Missing 85-year-old blind woman who was inside stolen vehicle found safe

Missing 85-year-old blind woman who was inside stolen vehicle found safe

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say an 85-year-old woman who went missing early Friday morning has been found safe. Antonia Quinones Bolerin, who is blind, was reported missing after police say she was reportedly inside of a blue 2006 Land Rover when it was stolen in the Mountain View area. Read more

Anchorage / youtube.com

Anchorage / anchoragepress.com

Miso Sushi a go-to for portions and fresh ocean taste

Miso Sushi a go-to for portions and fresh ocean taste

Of all Japan’s wondrous contributions to the world, their cuisine may perhaps rank the highest. And there is no better example of the skillful ingenuity and absolute mastery employed in their cooking than sushi. Originating from an ancient Chinese technique as a means to preserve fish, sushi has since evolved to become a whole new beast and attract a wide audience of ardent fans. There are many places one can find sushi nowadays, ranging from “meh”, found at the likes of your average supermarket, to “best meal of my life”, at globally recognized eateries. Read more

Comments / 0

