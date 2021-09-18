Trending news headlines in Lubbock
(LUBBOCK, TX) What’s going on in Lubbock? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lubbock area, click here.
1 injured after shooting outside Lubbock fast-food restaurant
LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured following a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in South Lubbock. Officers heard shots fired just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday outside the Long John Silver’s on 50th Street, according to police. Authorities said one person was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital... Read more
like covid is not killing enough people as it is. stop, just stop it already.
Lubbock’s Best Things Ever: The Original Copper Caboose
Yes, we're going to deconstruct a legendary Lubbock restaurant. The 50th Street Caboose continues to serve up great food and is a fantastic place to take kids on 50th. The Copper Caboose on Ave. Q still does a good job and contributes to the Lubbock nightlife. But let's talk about where it all began: the Copper Caboose on 4th Street. Read more
I remember that used to shoot pool & drink cold beer was trying to remember the location i think it was where the parking garage is at on the north side of Jones ATT stadium but long long time ago.
Wow yes I remember that place drank cold beer shot pool there that was the best place to go man I wished it was still there long long time ago tho.
Big 12 Basketball Fight Card Announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 has announced the dates of the 2022 men’s basketball slate, starting for Texas Tech with its conference opener on New Year’s Day against Oklahoma State at home to begin the double round-robin format. Texas Tech begins conference play under head coach Mark Adams on... Read more
Lubbock Christian University Generates Over $113 Million in Economic Impact for Lubbock in 2019
According to a report from the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, Lubbock Christian University generated over $113 million in economic impact for the City of Lubbock in 2019. The ICUT report says that a bit under half of that total, $58 million, came from direct spending, which is defined... Read more