Trending news headlines in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) What’s going on in Lubbock? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lubbock area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

1 injured after shooting outside Lubbock fast-food restaurant LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured following a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in South Lubbock. Officers heard shots fired just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday outside the Long John Silver’s on 50th Street, according to police. Authorities said one person was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Lubbock’s Best Things Ever: The Original Copper Caboose Yes, we're going to deconstruct a legendary Lubbock restaurant. The 50th Street Caboose continues to serve up great food and is a fantastic place to take kids on 50th. The Copper Caboose on Ave. Q still does a good job and contributes to the Lubbock nightlife. But let's talk about where it all began: the Copper Caboose on 4th Street. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Big 12 Basketball Fight Card Announced LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 has announced the dates of the 2022 men’s basketball slate, starting for Texas Tech with its conference opener on New Year’s Day against Oklahoma State at home to begin the double round-robin format. Texas Tech begins conference play under head coach Mark Adams on... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE