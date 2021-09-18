CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Newberry College fall sports mask policy

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 6 days ago

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College athletic department has announced the attendance policy for each of the fall sports.

The policy is below; no mask, no entry.

Indoor events – required masking for all spectators. All indoor events will be at 50% capacity.

Outdoor events – Masks and face coverings are strongly recommended for all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

Wearing a mask will be required for entrance. Newberry College will require all unvaccinated fans to wear a mask at all times. There will be a section on the east side of Setzler Field that will be available for any fans that want to mask and social distance.

Fans must be masked when inside any facility on campus.

Comments / 0

Related
etownian.com

Sports Returning: Fall 2021

Students and student athletes alike are excited about sports returning in full swing this fall at Elizabethtown College. In the spring 2021 semester, sports did take place, but things were a little different with COVID-19 restrictions. The NCAA restricted the number of spectators that could attend a game or did...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
wesb.com

Owls Fall Sports Roundup

The Bradford Lady Owls volleyball team topped Brookville 3-2 yesterday in Bradford. A strong night from Lydia Sarnoski helped Bradford to a come-from-behind win. Sarnoski had 12 kills and five blocks to lead the Lady Owls who also got five kills each from Mikey Lageniese and Emma Tyger. Elsewhere on...
BRADFORD, PA
Covington News

Newberry commits to Presbyterian College

Amman Newberry committed to the Presbyterian College baseball team. Currently, he’s a junior on the Peachtree Academy baseball team. Newberry announced his commitment to the Blue Hose on Sept. 1. Alexa Anderson (left), a Peachtree Academy alum, served as a standard bearer for the 2021 Tour Championship on Sept. 5...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mustangnews.net

Fall sports are back in action

After a year and a half of uncertainty, guidelines, restrictions, and shutdowns, Cal Poly fall sports are back. The football, volleyball and men and women’s soccer teams are ready to get back into action for the Mustangs, just in time for the 2021-22 school year. Football. In the spring, the...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View. Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College. -Northwestern beat Midland 35-29 in OT. Kingery made 1 tackle. Cale Billheimer, Senior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Did not compete at Grinnell. Clay Billheimer, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Placed 86th at Grinnell. Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko School District announces ticket policy for fall sports

The Kosciusko School District has released ticketing information for fans wanting to purchase tickets to home football games and other fall sports. GoFan.co is a website/app that allows fans to purchase their tickets on their smartphone. Once tickets are purchased for an event, the fan only has to show their ticket on their cell phone at the gate. The ticket will be verified by our staff, and the fan will be admitted into the event.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Middlebury Campus

Fall sports: Season previews

With the academic year underway at Middlebury, fall sports are back in full swing — and in typical fashion, the Panther squads carry high expectations this season. Here are previews for each of the 11 fall varsity sports teams competing this season. Women’s golf season preview. by Josh Rosenstein. Head...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Niles Daily Star

COLUMN: A look at fall sports

We are halfway through the first full month of fall sports, and some things are becoming perfectly clear. Each of the six schools I have the privilege of covering is successful in at least one or more sports. Some schools are off to a great start with multiple teams looking like they are going to contend for division or conference championships, as well as possibly making long runs in the postseason.
NILES, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newberry College#Masking#East Side
WLTX.com

Newberry College makes a statement with 28-21 win over #5 Lenoir-Rhyne

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Mario Anderson rushed for 124 yards and scored two touchdowns to go with an efficient day passing for Dre Harris as Newberry College defeated fifth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne 28-21 Saturday at Setzler Field in the South Atlantic Conference opener. Harris completed 16 of 20 passes for 260 yards with...
NEWBERRY, SC
WLTX.com

Newberry College running back earns SAC award

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College pulled off a huge win last week over a Lenoir-Rhyne team which was ranked fifth at the time. The Wolves defeated the Bears 28-21, helped in part by the legs of running back Mario Anderson. The sophomore from Summerville rushed for a career-high 20 carries...
NEWBERRY, SC
averyjournal.com

Lees-McRae College sports roundup

Oeksnevad scores twice, Men’s Soccer defeats Johnson & Wales for second-consecutive shutout, 5-0 BANNER ELK – Johannes Oeksnevad (Hommersak, Norway / St. Svithun VGS) posted his second two-goal game of the season, while Tamino Brown (Poolesville, Md. / Frostburg State), Zach Aversano (Mount Pleasant, S.C. / Wofford College), and Harrison Watts (Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville) also scored, as the Lees-McRae men’s soccer team clinched their second shutout victory of the week with a 5-0 win over visiting Johnson & Wales in non-conference action on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Tate Field. The win improved the Bobcats to 2-1-1 for the season, while Johnson & Wales’ record dropped to 0-3.
Iola Register

Fall sports in focus

The Iola Register’s Fall Sports 2021 magazine is included inside today’s issue. Information on football, volleyball, cross country and tennis teams for Iola, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley, Crest, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County high schools is included. You can check out the issue online here.
IOLA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
abc23.com

Bishop Guilfoyle Fall Sports

Referee Rich DeLeo asks Bishop Guilfoyle Athletic Director Joe Landolfi about how BG Teams prepared for Fall Sports this year in comparison to Last Year’s Peak Pandemic Season. Joe talks about arranging games to fill out BG Fall Sports Seasons this year. Rich also asks Joe about the stiff competition...
SPORTS
abcnews4.com

Longtime Lowcountry basketball coach battling cancer passes away

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry school is mourning the loss of its longtime basketball coach who had been battling an aggressive form of cancer. ABC News 4 Sports Director Scott Eisberg learned over the weekend that Northwood Academy head basketball coach Anthony Houston passed away. Houston had stepped down...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
wpde.com

Students, staff mourning death of Darlington teacher, volleyball coach

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and staff members are mourning the death of beloved teacher and volleyball coach Jackqueline Lowery with the Darlington County School District, according to the district's Public Information Officer Audrey Childers. An obituary from the Mitchell Josey Funeral Home's website says Lowery died this past weekend...
DARLINGTON, SC
Newberry Observer

Benitez to lead Newberry College esports

NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s esports program has found a new head coach in Ruben Benitez. Benitez previously served as a coach at Uptime Esports in Hanover, Massachusetts, a youth esports club. Before that, he was an esports coach and “League of Legends” team captain for Georgia Southern University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2019.
NEWBERRY, SC
wesb.com

Owls Fall Sports Roundup

The Bradford Lady Owls soccer team topped Erie High 6-0 yesterday in Erie. Maddi Cowburn and Kelsea Austin each had 2 goals apiece, while Abbie Nuzzo and Bella Prince both found the back of the net as well. The Lady Owls will next host McDowell tomorrow. Elsewhere in the Owls...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Owls Fall Sports Roundup

The Bradford Lady Owls volleyball team topped Brockway 3-1 yesterday at Bradford High. Alexis Hardy had a strong defensive performance with 35 digs. Lydia Sarnoski added 9 kills and 3 blocks, while Jessica Fox recorded 15 assists as the Lady Owls won sets 1, 3 and 4 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22 and lost the second set 20-25.
BRADFORD, PA
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

662
Followers
709
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy