Top Pensacola news stories

Home For Sale: 545 Batten Boulevard, Pensacola, FL 32507 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://545BattenBoulevard.C21.com 545 Batten Boulevard Pensacola, FL 32507 MLS 881545 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! Located just two minutes from the back gate of NAS Pensacola in the neighborhood of Emerald Shores is this immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house with over 2000 square feet. This house has been completely renovated from the windows to the walls even as you step down the halls. The updates include new flooring throughout, newly painted, every light fixture is new, light switch, electrical outlets, appliances, even the roof is just 3 months old. The split-bedroom floorplan is open concept with the living room as the hub and the kitchen, though separated by a faade still feels like its the centerpiece of the home. The master bedroom and ensuite is massive and is a whole wing of the home. Make your way to the pool through the Florida room and enjoy a swim. Please consider this house for your next home Contact Agent: Jordan Dennis Blue Marlin Pelican Read more