Top Pensacola news stories

Pensacola, FL

Pensacola News Alert
 6 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pensacola.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pensacola area, click here.

Escambia County / weartv.com

Police continue search in Escambia County for missing murdered woman

Police continue search in Escambia County for missing murdered woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of a missing murdered woman want her body found. Baxter was reported missing on Sept. 12, by her daughter. Police say Latonya Baxter was murdered by her roommate Giles Jones. Latonya Baxter and Giles Jones have lived on the 100-block of Warwick Avenue since... Read more

it's so very Sad because I knew this woman and she just doesn't up and disappear with out a word.... PRAYING FOR HER DAUGHTER AND FAMILY MEMBERS...how about you Praying for her family to Debra Verner

South Carolina / weartv.com

Pensacola murder suspect served time for domestic violence crimes in South Carolina

Pensacola murder suspect served time for domestic violence crimes in South Carolina

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Investigators continue to search for the body of a 40-year-old Pensacola woman they believe was murdered. An arrest report gives some more insight into why police believe Latonya Baxter was murdered even though they haven't found her body yet. Pensacola Police say Giles Jones, 38, was Baxter's... Read more

Pensacola / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 545 Batten Boulevard, Pensacola, FL 32507 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 545 Batten Boulevard, Pensacola, FL 32507 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://545BattenBoulevard.C21.com 545 Batten Boulevard Pensacola, FL 32507 MLS 881545 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! Located just two minutes from the back gate of NAS Pensacola in the neighborhood of Emerald Shores is this immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house with over 2000 square feet. This house has been completely renovated from the windows to the walls even as you step down the halls. The updates include new flooring throughout, newly painted, every light fixture is new, light switch, electrical outlets, appliances, even the roof is just 3 months old. The split-bedroom floorplan is open concept with the living room as the hub and the kitchen, though separated by a faade still feels like its the centerpiece of the home. The master bedroom and ensuite is massive and is a whole wing of the home. Make your way to the pool through the Florida room and enjoy a swim. Please consider this house for your next home Contact Agent: Jordan Dennis Blue Marlin Pelican Read more

Tallahassee / youtube.com

LIVE! IN Tallahassee! August 12, 2021

LIVE! IN Tallahassee! August 12, 2021

Read more

Pensacola, FL
