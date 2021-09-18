Top Pensacola news stories
Police continue search in Escambia County for missing murdered woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of a missing murdered woman want her body found. Baxter was reported missing on Sept. 12, by her daughter. Police say Latonya Baxter was murdered by her roommate Giles Jones. Latonya Baxter and Giles Jones have lived on the 100-block of Warwick Avenue since... Read more
it's so very Sad because I knew this woman and she just doesn't up and disappear with out a word.... PRAYING FOR HER DAUGHTER AND FAMILY MEMBERS...how about you Praying for her family to Debra Verner
Pensacola murder suspect served time for domestic violence crimes in South Carolina
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Investigators continue to search for the body of a 40-year-old Pensacola woman they believe was murdered. An arrest report gives some more insight into why police believe Latonya Baxter was murdered even though they haven't found her body yet. Pensacola Police say Giles Jones, 38, was Baxter's... Read more
