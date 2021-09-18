Madison news wrap: What’s trending

(MADISON, WI) What’s going on in Madison? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Madison area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Judge: Prosecutors can't show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that prosecutors can't argue that a man who shot three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is affiliated with the Proud Boys or that he attacked a woman months before the shootings, bolstering his position as he prepares for a politically charged trial. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Watch now: Madison police investigating officer caught on camera in apparent sex act A Madison police officer has been put on paid leave after a bystander recorded video of him apparently engaged in sexual activity with a woman while parked in an unmarked squad car in the parking lot of a Southeast Side Farm & Fleet. Madison police have identified the officer in... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Stolen vehicle recovered after police respond to burglary on Madison’s west side MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for suspects after a west-side resident reported seeing people checking area houses and vehicles with flashlights overnight. Police were first called to the 5300 block of Denton Place when a caller reported seeing the suspects roaming the area. The suspects were already gone when officers arrived. Read more

TRENDING NOW