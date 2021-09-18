Madison news wrap: What’s trending
(MADISON, WI) What’s going on in Madison? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Madison area, click here.
Judge: Prosecutors can't show Rittenhouse link to Proud Boys
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that prosecutors can't argue that a man who shot three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin is affiliated with the Proud Boys or that he attacked a woman months before the shootings, bolstering his position as he prepares for a politically charged trial. Read more
The prosecutors act as though wanting to protect other peoples property is a crime. This prosecutor needs to be strung up and left to rot
22 likes 7 dislikes 19 replies
He killed people to protect property across state lines for people he didn't know???.
1 like 11 replies
Watch now: Madison police investigating officer caught on camera in apparent sex act
A Madison police officer has been put on paid leave after a bystander recorded video of him apparently engaged in sexual activity with a woman while parked in an unmarked squad car in the parking lot of a Southeast Side Farm & Fleet. Madison police have identified the officer in... Read more
oh that can't be true,, all cops are heros... he was getting payment for hero activities
5 likes
First off, WHAT, this woman is sneaking around parking lots taking videos??!! Secondly, I'M NOT CONDONING THIS BEHAVIOR, SO DON'T TRY TO BASH ME... but this happens alot!!! When I lived in Florida, there were several police officers and highway patrolmen accused of this!! 🚔💋😱
2 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
Stolen vehicle recovered after police respond to burglary on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for suspects after a west-side resident reported seeing people checking area houses and vehicles with flashlights overnight. Police were first called to the 5300 block of Denton Place when a caller reported seeing the suspects roaming the area. The suspects were already gone when officers arrived. Read more
Lobbyist Bill McCoshen decides not to run for Wisconsin governor
Longtime lobbyist and long-rumored gubernatorial candidate Bill McCoshen on Wednesday announced he would not seek the Republican nomination for governor next year. McCoshen, who served as an aide and commerce secretary under former Gov. Tommy Thompson, tweeted a statement that he was opting out of the 2022 race one day after Michael Best Strategies, a national lobbying and governmental relations firm, announced the acquisition of McCoshen’s Capitol Consultants lobbying firm on Tuesday. McCoshen will become a partner at Michael Best. Read more