Trending news headlines in Akron

Wanted felon arrested after barricading himself in Akron home

AKRON, OH – Rex Gordon Miller Jr. has been sought by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office for approximately one week as we have been following his whereabouts in an attempt to arrest him on felony warrants including: Felonious Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Probation Violation, Larceny, Aggravated Possession of Drugs (x2), and Obstructing Justice. This subject was reported to be carrying a firearm with the intention of killing a potential female victim. It is also expected that further charges may be sought against Miller for Failure to Comply with the Order of a Police Officer and Burglary. Read more