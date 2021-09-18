CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Trending news headlines in Akron

Akron Times
Akron Times
 6 days ago

(AKRON, OH) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Akron.

For more stories like these, click here.

Akron / shorenewsnetwork.com

Wanted felon arrested after barricading himself in Akron home

AKRON, OH – Rex Gordon Miller Jr. has been sought by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office for approximately one week as we have been following his whereabouts in an attempt to arrest him on felony warrants including: Felonious Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Probation Violation, Larceny, Aggravated Possession of Drugs (x2), and Obstructing Justice. This subject was reported to be carrying a firearm with the intention of killing a potential female victim. It is also expected that further charges may be sought against Miller for Failure to Comply with the Order of a Police Officer and Burglary. Read more

Comments
avatar

I can't believe it made it out And stayed so long on the lamb, armed and dangerous assault on a peace officer, no choke no reason huh... smh 😮

5 replies

avatar

Good going blue… all your hard work is going to go to pot.. more than likely, the sitting judge will grant bail at $10,000.00 and give him probation.,

4 likes 1 reply

Cleveland / news5cleveland.com

Hundreds of displaced Afghans coming to Cleveland, Akron

Hundreds of displaced Afghans will be coming to Cleveland and Akron through the U.S. Department of State's Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. Read more

Comments
avatar

Just what Akron needs. More welfare recipients. How many are undercover Taliban?? Even BLM will have to be on guard now. What a rathole

4 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

avatar

Well, isn't that special. How much free 💰 money, food stamps and other sorts of vouchers will we be bestowing upon them? Will they be getting bottomless free rent in 5 bedroom condos and new housing?? New cars? We KNOW they'll be getting free medical and dental (which I can't seem to qualify for, even though I'm a disabled senior who worked DECADES and payed into OUR SYSTEM 🤬) How long will they be getting free job training and language classes?? oops, gotta go, microwave just went off. My ramen is ready 🤢 💯🖕

2 likes 1 dislike

Akron / youtube.com

2019 Buick Enclave Essence Akron Canton Cleveland Medina Kent

2019 Buick Enclave Essence Stock Number: L0785A Vin:5GAERBKW4KJ100089 Previous Rental. Toth Buick GMC is proudly serving Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Medina, and Kent. Give us a call at (330) 644-3400 or visit our website at http://www.tothakron.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. Toth Buick Gmc 3300 South Arlington Rd Akron , OH 44312 Read more

Akron / youtube.com

Black Mallard Duck at #BWHQ Akron, OH #WILDLIFE

https://youtu.be/OIqUka8BOS8 LIVE Animal Cam in Ohio (Cardinals, squirrels, ducks) #BWHQ Bird Watching HQ Akron, OH Read more

Comments / 0

 

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

