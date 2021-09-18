What's up: Top news in Tallahassee

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) What’s going on in Tallahassee? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tallahassee area, click here.

Florida / tampabay.com

Florida redistricting could stoke new political tension

TALLAHASSEE — Florida legislators will formally launch their reapportionment efforts Monday, armed with the Census data that gives Florida one new congressional district and promises to upset legislative and congressional boundaries from Miami to St. Petersburg. The biggest changes will be felt in Central Florida, where Florida’s congressional District 9,... Read more

Republicans shouldn't be too concerned I should be aggressive and creating Republican districts we know Democrats would try to get away with anything and Republicans should try just as hard

1 like 1 dislike

Tallahassee / wtxl.com

Tallahassee woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot

A Tallahassee woman was arrested Thursday on a charge of use of interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder-for-hire, the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Friday. Read more

Tallahassee / youtube.com

LIVE! In Tallahassee! July 29, 2021

Tallahassee / thefamuanonline.com

Woods wants to help the Rattlers strike

Shonary Woods is about to enter his “Kobe year” (24 years old). And he would like nothing more than to have a little Kobe Bryant-like magic on the court this season. Woods, a native of St. Maarten, is now senior at Florida A&M University. He is set to graduate in the spring with a degree in fine arts. Read more

NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
