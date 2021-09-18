What's up: Top news in Tallahassee
Florida redistricting could stoke new political tension
TALLAHASSEE — Florida legislators will formally launch their reapportionment efforts Monday, armed with the Census data that gives Florida one new congressional district and promises to upset legislative and congressional boundaries from Miami to St. Petersburg. The biggest changes will be felt in Central Florida, where Florida’s congressional District 9,... Read more
Republicans shouldn't be too concerned I should be aggressive and creating Republican districts we know Democrats would try to get away with anything and Republicans should try just as hard
Tallahassee woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot
A Tallahassee woman was arrested Thursday on a charge of use of interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder-for-hire, the Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Friday. Read more
Woods wants to help the Rattlers strike
Shonary Woods is about to enter his “Kobe year” (24 years old). And he would like nothing more than to have a little Kobe Bryant-like magic on the court this season. Woods, a native of St. Maarten, is now senior at Florida A&M University. He is set to graduate in the spring with a degree in fine arts. Read more