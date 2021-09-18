Top stories trending in Naples

(NAPLES, FL) The news in Naples never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Developer pays $5M for land, plans luxury residential project NAPLES — Seagate Development Group, one of the more prolific developers and real estate firms in Southwest Florida, plans to build a new residential community in Naples. The Fort Myers-based company recently closed on about 12 acres on Yarberry Lane in north Naples for the project, named Palisades, according to a statement. Palisades is near Seagate's newly sold-out Windward Isle, and, the release adds, it will "reflect Windward Isle's gated enclave of single-family homes within a discreet cul-de-sac – in terms of customization and luxury location." Seagate paid $4.97 million for the land over three separate transactions, a company spokesperson says.

Drunk Naples woman arrested after rant outside apartment complex NAPLES, Fla. — A drunk Naples woman was arrested for going on a rant outside her apartment complex. Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 34-year-old, Shawna Livengood, at her complex in Naples on Sept. 14. Neighbors told deputies Livengood was pounding on the walls, stomping up and down the stairs, banging on their door many times, all while intoxicated.

