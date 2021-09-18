CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Top stories trending in Naples

Naples Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) The news in Naples never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Developer pays $5M for land, plans luxury residential project

NAPLES — Seagate Development Group, one of the more prolific developers and real estate firms in Southwest Florida, plans to build a new residential community in Naples. The Fort Myers-based company recently closed on about 12 acres on Yarberry Lane in north Naples for the project, named Palisades, according to a statement. Palisades is near Seagate’s newly sold-out Windward Isle, and, the release adds, it will “reflect Windward Isle’s gated enclave of single-family homes within a discreet cul-de-sac – in terms of customization and luxury location.” Seagate paid $4.97 million for the land over three separate transactions, a company spokesperson says. Read more

Then all the "elites" will complain of all the wildlife in there yards because they keep taking their homes away. Not counting how many will be killed in the process of developing. So sad

Drunk Naples woman arrested after rant outside apartment complex

NAPLES, Fla. — A drunk Naples woman was arrested for going on a rant outside her apartment complex. Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 34-year-old, Shawna Livengood, at her complex in Naples on Sept. 14. Neighbors told deputies Livengood was pounding on the walls, stomping up and down the stairs, banging on their door many times, all while intoxicated. Read more

5792 Deauville Cir A202 Naples, FL 34112 - Michelle Thomas (239) 860-7176

5792 Deauville Cir A202 Naples, FL 34112 - Michelle Thomas (239) 860-7176 Read more

Naples Flex Space

Tollhouse Industrial Suites construction update for September 14, 2021. If you are looking for space in Naples give me a call 239-261-1186 or visit www.BartleyRealty.com. Read more

Naples Bulletin

ABOUT

With Naples Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

