Top stories trending in Fort Wayne

Lassus Brothers Oil hits $100K jackpot after selling winning lottery ticket
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lassus Brothers Oil hit the jackpot Friday after selling the $15.8M winning lottery ticket on Aug. 10. The Hoosier Lottery awarded the company $100 thousand for selling the ticket. The store said it plans to donate $25 thousand to Crosswinds counseling and another $25 thousand to the Rescue Mission. The remaining $50 thousand will be divided among employees. Read more
Man stabbed at Fort Wayne hotel, facing non life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a north Fort Wayne hotel Thursday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to Travelodge at 5710 Challenger Parkway just off Washington Center Road and Lima Road on reports of a stabbing, according to dispatch. Read more
Emaciated dog at local shelter finds forever home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) — Supervisors at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) say there's a happy ending for an emaciated pup that was brought to the shelter last month. In early August, the shelter said they received yet another emaciated dog that was covered in fleas—affectionately named Tiny... Read more
Mastodons men’s basketball full schedule released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League office released the 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday (Sept. 15). Purdue Fort Wayne will open the league slate with a pair of home games. First up is co-regular season champion Wright State (Dec. 2) followed by Northern Kentucky (Dec. 4) before returning to non-league play. Read more