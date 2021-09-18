What's up: Top news in Reno

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

 6 days ago

(RENO, NV) Here are today’s top stories from the Reno area.

Reno / ktvn.com

Crews responded to a behavioral health emergency on the Mill Street overpass on Thursday afternoon. Officials said a man was extricated and taken to the right level of care thanks to multiple agencies. The REMSA, the Reno Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and construction crews all helped with the incident. Read more

Yea... Behavioral Heath helps🙄🙄🙄🙄They will sedate you find out there's no $$$ calm him down n release him without real blood work... etc.... Perfect🥺👍😡🙈🙈🙈🙈

Reno / thisisreno.com

A hillside at Manzanita and McCarran Boulevard won’t be seeing up to 600 homes on it any time soon after a federal judge partially dismissed the case filed by a developer against the City of Reno. The Reno City Council denied an annexation attempt by the developer in part because... Read more

City government is much better in northern nevada than in the south AKA las vegas

Reno / kolotv.com

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Justin Meaders, flying has been in his blood right from the start. “My dad had an airplane when I was young, and went for a ride in it when I was about five for the first time and that was it,” he said. “I knew I wanted to fly airplanes.” Read more

Nevada / youtube.com

Used 2020 Toyota Sequoia available in Carson City, Nevada at Carson City Toyota. Servicing the Reno, Northern Nevada, Dayton, Lake Tahoe, NV area. New: https://www.carsoncitytoyota.com/search/new/tp/ Used: https://www.carsoncitytoyota.com/search/used/tp/ 2020 Toyota Sequoia - Stock#: 145671 - VIN#: 5TDBY5G1XL7181199 http://carsoncitytoyota.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 775-882-8211 Carson City Toyota 2590 S CARSON ST CARSON CITY NV 89701 Read more

