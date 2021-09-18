What's up: Top news in Reno
(RENO, NV) Here are today’s top stories from the Reno area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Crews Respond To Behavioral Health Emergency On Mill Street Overpass
Crews responded to a behavioral health emergency on the Mill Street overpass on Thursday afternoon. Officials said a man was extricated and taken to the right level of care thanks to multiple agencies. The REMSA, the Reno Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and construction crews all helped with the incident. Read more
Yea... Behavioral Heath helps🙄🙄🙄🙄They will sedate you find out there's no $$$ calm him down n release him without real blood work... etc.... Perfect🥺👍😡🙈🙈🙈🙈
Developer who wanted to build 600 homes on Ballardini Ranch faces setback in court
A hillside at Manzanita and McCarran Boulevard won’t be seeing up to 600 homes on it any time soon after a federal judge partially dismissed the case filed by a developer against the City of Reno. The Reno City Council denied an annexation attempt by the developer in part because... Read more
City government is much better in northern nevada than in the south AKA las vegas
Flying without limits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Justin Meaders, flying has been in his blood right from the start. “My dad had an airplane when I was young, and went for a ride in it when I was about five for the first time and that was it,” he said. “I knew I wanted to fly airplanes.” Read more
2020 Toyota Sequoia Carson City, Reno, Northern Nevada, Dayton, Lake Tahoe, NV 145671
Used 2020 Toyota Sequoia available in Carson City, Nevada at Carson City Toyota. Servicing the Reno, Northern Nevada, Dayton, Lake Tahoe, NV area. New: https://www.carsoncitytoyota.com/search/new/tp/ Used: https://www.carsoncitytoyota.com/search/used/tp/ 2020 Toyota Sequoia - Stock#: 145671 - VIN#: 5TDBY5G1XL7181199 http://carsoncitytoyota.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 775-882-8211 Carson City Toyota 2590 S CARSON ST CARSON CITY NV 89701 Read more