Trending news headlines in Lexington

2017 Ford Edge Louisville, Lexington, Elizabethtown, KY New Albany, IN Jeffersonville, IN F11355

Blue Used 2017 Ford Edge available at Oxmoor Ford in Louisville, Kentucky. Servicing the Lexington, Elizabethtown, KY New Albany, IN Jeffersonville, IN area. http://www.oxmoorflm.com/used-vehicles/ http://www.oxmoorflm.com/new-vehicles/ 2017 Ford Edge SEL - Stock#: F11355 - VIN#: 2FMPK3J91HBC47640 http://www.oxmoorflm.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 502-426-2500 Oxmoor Ford 100 Oxmoor Ln Louisville KY 40222 **THIS VEHICLE IS AT OXMOOR FORD, PLEASE CALL (502) 426-2500**, **CAR FAX ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM**, **BLUE TOOTH**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA**, 110V/400W AC Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 201A, Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats, Premium 9 Speaker Audio, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Radio, SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, SYNC 3, Technology Package. Equipment Group 201A,Technology Package,6 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD,CD player,Premium 9 Speaker Audio,Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/Navigation,SiriusXM Radio,SYNC 3,Air Conditioning,Automatic temperature control,Front dual zone A/C,Rear window defroster,110V/400W AC Power Outlet,Power driver seat,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,SYNC,Four wheel independent suspension,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Emergency communication system,Front anti-roll bar,Knee airbag,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Remote Start System,BLIS Blind Spot Information System,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Rear Parking Sensors,Delay-off headlights,Fully automatic headlights,Panic alarm,Speed control,Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror,Bumpers: body-color,Heated door mirrors,Power door mirrors,Spoiler,Turn signal indicator mirrors,Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror,Compass,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Illuminated entry,Leather Shift Knob,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Rear reading lights,Rear seat center armrest,SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats,Power passenger seat,Split folding rear seat,Unique Cloth Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest w/Storage,Passenger door bin,Alloy wheels,Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum,Rear window wiper,Speed-Sensitive Wipers,Variably intermittent wipers,Axle Ratio: TBD,**THIS VEHICLE IS AT OXMOOR FORD, PLEASE CALL (502) 426-2500**,**CAR FAX ONE OWNER**,**CLEAN CARFAX**,**BLIND SPOT MONITOR**,**HEATED LEATHER FRONT SEATS**,**NAVIGATION**,**PUSH BUTTON START**,**REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**,REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM**,**BLUE TOOTH**,**REAR BACK UP CAMERA** Read more