Lexington, KY

Trending news headlines in Lexington

Lexington Bulletin
 6 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Lexington area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Kentucky / wtvq.com

Governor encourages Kentuckians to apply for remaining $152 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has paid more than $65 million in rent and utility relief to Kentuckians during the pandemic, including more than $51 million since March, to help keep them in their homes and keep their electricity and water on. The Governor encouraged... Read more

Comments
avatar

Looks like a lot of loopholes for application to get assistance, especially for elderly people who could use it. Why not send out Stimulus for state of Ky like other states have done?

16 likes 2 replies

avatar

if there is an extra 150 mill, why not simply return it to the tax payers?

18 likes 1 reply

Lexington / foxlexington.com

Police: Lexington woman caused “torture, cruel punishment” to child

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) A Lexington woman was arrested and charged Wednesday on a Criminal Abuse 1st charge. According to an arrest citation, Lakesha Bizzell caused “torture and/or cruel punishment to child under 12 years old.” The citation also says the 30-year old admitted to excessive punishment during her interview with detectives. Read more

Comments
avatar

This woman should have done to her whatever she did to this poor child!!! There’s no excuse period for beating and abusing any child!!!

7 likes 1 dislike 5 replies

avatar

Touching his teacher hair flipping over his desk Thorn trash cans fight in the lockers not following directions

Ford / youtube.com

2017 Ford Edge Louisville, Lexington, Elizabethtown, KY New Albany, IN Jeffersonville, IN F11355

Lexington / pastthewire.com

Robust Commerce, $1.6 Million Half-Brother to Classic-Placed Midnight Bourbon Headline Day 2 at Keeneland September Yearling Sale

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Keeneland concluded the premier Book 1 portion of its September Yearling Sale on Tuesday with vibrant trade among major domestic and foreign buyers that produced strong results and the sale of eight seven-figure yearlings, led by the $1.6 million paid by Woodford Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds for a Quality Road colt who is a half-brother to Grade 1 winner Girvin and 2021 Preakness (G1) and Runhappy Travers (G1) runner-up Midnight Bourbon. Read more

Comments / 0

 

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lexington, KY
Kentucky Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Lexington Bulletin

ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

