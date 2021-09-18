What's up: News headlines in Greensboro
City Is Booting Homeless From Immediate Premises Of City Hall
For at least the past several years homeless people have been allowed to occupy areas at night around city hall in downtown Greensboro. On Thursday, Sept. 16, Interim City Manager Chris Wilson sent out an email to city employees announcing that people would no longer be allowed occupy the ‘immediate premises’ of our buildings.” Read more
Its about time. They hang out at my kids school across from the depot. There are centers for them to go to but they have to follow the rules. The city also needs to clean up the homeless camps around town... I wont even go to Lebauer park, its overrun with crazy people shouting...I know times are tough but how about some personal responsibilty?
Amazon hiring more than 400 workers in Greensboro area
Positions in the Triad start at $15.50 per hour. The company also has a 50% match for full-time employees contributing to 401(k). Read more
and the pay isn't enough.... for a single person yea but not for single parents houses are to expensive I have house car insurance utilities phone kids 2 feed and myself had roommates then that was a bigger problem and child support don't care they keep closing my case had to raise kids my own work and pay bills
My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Everything To Know About Todd Beasley
Whitney Way Thore hasn't always had the best luck with men on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, but her relationship with her friend Todd Beasley has been a highlight of the show. The two have gotten into fights every now and then, but Whitney and Todd's friendship stands out as one of the most authentic aspects of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. From his relationship with Whitney to his life outside of reality television, here's everything there is to know about Todd. Read more
Tractor Pulling 2021 Lucas Oil Modified Tractors In Action At Greensboro
September 11. 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League East Coast PRo Pulling 7,500lb. Modified tractors pulling at Greensboro, Maryland. Thumbnail photo by Ty's Super Shots is Randy Davis with Running Bear. Read more