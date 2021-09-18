What's up: News headlines in Greensboro

(GREENSBORO, NC) What’s going on in Greensboro? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greensboro area, click here.

City Is Booting Homeless From Immediate Premises Of City Hall For at least the past several years homeless people have been allowed to occupy areas at night around city hall in downtown Greensboro. On Thursday, Sept. 16, Interim City Manager Chris Wilson sent out an email to city employees announcing that people would no longer be allowed occupy the ‘immediate premises’ of our buildings.” Read more

Amazon hiring more than 400 workers in Greensboro area Positions in the Triad start at $15.50 per hour. The company also has a 50% match for full-time employees contributing to 401(k). Read more

My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Everything To Know About Todd Beasley Whitney Way Thore hasn't always had the best luck with men on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, but her relationship with her friend Todd Beasley has been a highlight of the show. The two have gotten into fights every now and then, but Whitney and Todd's friendship stands out as one of the most authentic aspects of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. From his relationship with Whitney to his life outside of reality television, here's everything there is to know about Todd. Read more

