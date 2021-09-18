CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NetsDaily Off-Season Report - No. 13

Cover picture for the articleGetting from 99 percent to 100 sure has been interesting. Don’t think anyone had Devontae Cacok on their Nets training camp bingo card but the Nets seem to believe that the Lakers castoff can play a role either as a two-way with Brooklyn or as a star on Long Island. And why not? He was first team All-G League two seasons ago, averaging nearly 20 and 10. He also has a championship ring. As an Exhibit 10, he’ll get a bonus but unless he makes the 15-man roster, he won’t cost the Nets anything.

Steve Nash: Rookies should prepare for limited roles on stacked Nets team

The Nets will have two rookies on their roster plus at least one on a two-way deal. Despite solid performances in Summer League and high hopes, the young ones will be unlikely to see much time when the NBA starts up next month. Steve Nash said he’s already told them that.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Night of remembrance and mission: Adam Harrington honors late sister with Nets by his side

“I know my sister is really enjoying this looking down from above.”. Adam Harrington, the Nets assistant coach and player development director, and The Jill E. Harrington Hanzalik Memorial Fund — JEHH Memorial Fund — hosted their Sneaker Soiree at Glen Ridge Country Club in New Jersey Wednesday to honor the legacy of his late sister, Jill Harrington Hazalik. It was a day filled with remembrance, smiles ... and making a difference.
NBA
Weitzman: Kyrie Irving ‘has yet to receive a vaccine shot’

Two days after Sean Marks told the media he’s “confident” that his team will meet league and city standards on COVID vaccinations by Opening Night, Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports reports that Irving “has yet to receive a vaccine shot,” citing “multiple league sources,” not further identified. Specifically, here’s what...
NBA
Bruce Brown on how he sees his role on a different Nets team: ‘I’ll adjust’

The Nets are bringing back only seven players from last year’s squad — eight if you count LaMarcus Aldridge. In filling in those open roster spots, the Nets went big. In addition to un-retiring Aldridge, they drafted Day’Ron Sharpe and RaiQuan Gray, re-signed Blake Griffin, signed Paul Millsap, traded for Sekou Doumbouya, even added Devontae Cacok on an Exhibit 10. Whole lot of bigs.
NBA
Scouting New Nets: James Johnson Edition

James Johnson has become the forgotten man. When the Nets inked Johnson to a one-year deal on August 6, the signing itself produced a variety of reactions. Some loved the deal, others were mixed, many just didn’t know what to expect from Johnson at this stage in his career. Then,...
NBA
