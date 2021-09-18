NetsDaily Off-Season Report - No. 13

Getting from 99 percent to 100 sure has been interesting. Don’t think anyone had Devontae Cacok on their Nets training camp bingo card but the Nets seem to believe that the Lakers castoff can play a role either as a two-way with Brooklyn or as a star on Long Island. And why not? He was first team All-G League two seasons ago, averaging nearly 20 and 10. He also has a championship ring. As an Exhibit 10, he’ll get a bonus but unless he makes the 15-man roster, he won’t cost the Nets anything.