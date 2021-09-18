What's up: Leading stories in Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) What’s going on in Toledo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Toledo area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

TPD arrests Michigan man wanted in Thursday night murder of woman, assault of two children TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a Thursday night incident near Grands Rapids, Michigan. Jacob Ryan, of Rockford, Mich., was taken off a Greyhound bus by authorities in Toledo. Toledo Police detectives assisted Grand Rapids Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Mother of 2009 murder victim wants abandoned building torn down TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September 17, 2009 is a day Mary Sumner will never forget. The body of her 20-year-old daughter Cindy was discovered in an abandoned warehouse in Toledo. Now, 12 years later, that empty building still stands. “I just want it tore down. If it was tore down... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Vaccine and Masking Toledo City Councilmember at Large Nick Komives encourages the community to protect themselves others by getting the COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask. Read more

LATEST NEWS