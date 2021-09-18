CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

What's up: Leading stories in Toledo

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 6 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) What’s going on in Toledo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Toledo area, click here.

Michigan / 13abc.com

TPD arrests Michigan man wanted in Thursday night murder of woman, assault of two children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a Thursday night incident near Grands Rapids, Michigan. Jacob Ryan, of Rockford, Mich., was taken off a Greyhound bus by authorities in Toledo. Toledo Police detectives assisted Grand Rapids Police and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. Read more

Comments
avatar

The ONLY reason you'd take a greyhound from Toledo to Grand Rapids is for drugs...

2 likes 1 reply

Toledo / 13abc.com

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - September 17, 2009 is a day Mary Sumner will never forget. The body of her 20-year-old daughter Cindy was discovered in an abandoned warehouse in Toledo. Now, 12 years later, that empty building still stands. “I just want it tore down. If it was tore down... Read more

Comments
avatar

There was no trial or conviction because the killer died awaiting trial in the county jail. The building is not the reason her daughter was killed, the killer is. That said, it's been abandoned for decades, like many other buildings in shithole Toledo. Tear them all down.

5 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

avatar

yeah burn down 669 Platt street. that's where they found my daughter in 2016 still Noone talking.

2 likes

Toledo / youtube.com

Toledo City Councilmember at Large Nick Komives encourages the community to protect themselves others by getting the COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask. Read more

Toledo / youtube.com

Last night’s thunderstorms throughout Northwest Ohio left streets flooded and many caught off guard. In a video from one Facebook user, you can see an entire neighborhood street flooded. Experts say the best way to prevent flooding of this magnitude is to simply clear drains. Freshly cut grass, leaves and other types of debris can clog the sewer, which results in flooded streets when strong thunderstorms dump torrential rain on the glass city. #OHwx #weather #flooding — Follow Jaden: Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/jaden_reports Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaden_reports/ Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/JadenReportsNOW/ Medium/Website: https://jadenreports.medium.com/ » Subscribe: youtube.com/JadenReports » Follow the news podcast: https://anchor.fm/jaden-reports-now Read more

Comments / 0

 

Toledo News Watch

Toledo News Watch

Toledo, OH
