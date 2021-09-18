CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

What's up: News headlines in Columbia

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 6 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Columbia.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Columbia area, click here.

Columbia / wach.com

Two lottery jackpots top $400M; list of 20 "lucky" places to buy tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — They say "you gotta be in it to win it" and there are two lottery jackpots this weekend that's topping $400 million, says South Carolina Education Lottery officials. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $405 million. The drawing is at 11 p.m. and tickets... Read more

Comments
avatar

Top 3 are all in Myrtle Beach, what's up with that??? Time to switch around the delivery routes..

1 reply

avatar

Yeah..that’s right. They know exactly where the winning tickets and scatch off are delivered/sold!!!! The wealthy people go and retire.. The Beach!!!

1 reply

Columbia / abccolumbia.com

South Carolinians opposed to vaccine and mask mandates rally at State Capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — President Joe Biden’s initiative to require employees of companies with more than 100 workers to get vaccinated has been met with praise and criticism alike. One of those opponents has been South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. Friday at the State Capitol, South Carolinians agreeing with the... Read more

Comments
avatar

Masks work, but not without the vaccine. Vaccines work, but not without a mask. And neither work unless everyone around you is vaccinated and wearing a mask.

4 likes 3 dislikes 8 replies

avatar

Every South Carolina resident should appreciate Governor McMaster not enforcing any mandate. He is entrusting SC residents to make their own choices.

14 likes 6 dislikes

Columbia / bcrams.com

Koalas kick past Rams

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Bluefield University's women's soccer squad fell to Columbia College 6-0 Wednesday afternoon in Appalachian Athletic Conference play. The home-standing Koalas scored five goals in the first half en route to the win. CC's Kianna Dodge had three goals and Isabella Garrieri added two. The Rams' Madison Price... Read more

Columbia / abccolumbia.com

DHEC: Rabid feral kitten found near Williams-Brice Stadium, warn of feral cot colony exposure

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a feral kitten found near Williams-Brice Stadium tested positive for rabies. Authorities say the kitten, which was white with orange coloring on its ears, paws, tail and face, was found around the Cockabooses between Key Road and Bluff Road. The kitten was submitted for rabies testing Monday and the results came back positive Tuesday. Read more

Comments

 

