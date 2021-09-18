What's up: News headlines in Columbia

DHEC: Rabid feral kitten found near Williams-Brice Stadium, warn of feral cot colony exposure

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a feral kitten found near Williams-Brice Stadium tested positive for rabies. Authorities say the kitten, which was white with orange coloring on its ears, paws, tail and face, was found around the Cockabooses between Key Road and Bluff Road. The kitten was submitted for rabies testing Monday and the results came back positive Tuesday.