A pretty successful return to the world of picks last weekend with a 4-2 weekend to get us rolling. While I’m happy with that start, we know we can do better. I had to get in on these picks early, as I’m going on vacation and honestly couldn’t be more excited to explore the west coast for a few days and simply check final scores at the end of each day. That being said, I’ve had a whole 5 hour flight to fine tune my logic for these picks, even though I had to submit the slips before takeoff!

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO