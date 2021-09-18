Trending news headlines in Grand Rapids

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) What’s going on in Grand Rapids? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Michigan zoo announces death of 18-year-old snow leopard GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan zoo has announced the death of a beloved snow leopard. According to WXMI and WOOD, the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids took to social media on Thursday to say Elsie, an 18-year-old female, was euthanized after a battle with kidney failure. “We are... Read more

Atmosphere Is Everything At The Old Goat, A Unique Restaurant In Michigan There’s nothing quite like settling in for a meal among one-of-a-kind surroundings. Michigan is a wonderland for those who enjoy delicious fare and creative atmospheres, whether that means gathering ‘round for a bite to eat along the lakeshore or checking out a high-rise eatery in Detroit. One awesome spot here in the Great Lakes State […] The post Atmosphere Is Everything At The Old Goat, A Unique Restaurant In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Soul-pop’s August pushes musical envelope amid ‘altered reality’ of pandemic Combining “a sense of disbelief” over jarring worldwide events with an exploration of innovative ways to approach and execute pop music. In a nutshell, that’s the thrust of the latest recording project by Grand Rapids’ soul-pop band August, which released its latest album, “Through the Looking Glass” earlier this month. Read more

