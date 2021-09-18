Trending news headlines in Grand Rapids
Michigan zoo announces death of 18-year-old snow leopard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan zoo has announced the death of a beloved snow leopard. According to WXMI and WOOD, the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids took to social media on Thursday to say Elsie, an 18-year-old female, was euthanized after a battle with kidney failure.
u can't cage animals like that if they r not born in the zoo and r wild it will kill them to much stress on them with all the people around there cage and different environment change ECT.
they are safe in the zoo. much more stress being hunted. as the picture looks, they get used to it. at least they're well fed and not hunted.
Atmosphere Is Everything At The Old Goat, A Unique Restaurant In Michigan
There's nothing quite like settling in for a meal among one-of-a-kind surroundings. Michigan is a wonderland for those who enjoy delicious fare and creative atmospheres, whether that means gathering 'round for a bite to eat along the lakeshore or checking out a high-rise eatery in Detroit. One awesome spot here in the Great Lakes State […] The post Atmosphere Is Everything At The Old Goat, A Unique Restaurant In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
Avoid it. Went once and was completely disappointed. I hate McDonald’s, but I’d recommend McDonald’s before this place.
Soul-pop’s August pushes musical envelope amid ‘altered reality’ of pandemic
Combining "a sense of disbelief" over jarring worldwide events with an exploration of innovative ways to approach and execute pop music. In a nutshell, that's the thrust of the latest recording project by Grand Rapids' soul-pop band August, which released its latest album, "Through the Looking Glass" earlier this month.
FULL INTERVIEW: Congressman Bill Huizenga working to recover the remains of crashed West Michigan ai
West Michigan servicemen Gail Daugherty and Raymond Housler died in a 1952 Alaskan plane crash. Families still have hope that one day their remains will be found.