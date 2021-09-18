Trending news headlines in Grand Rapids

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) What’s going on in Grand Rapids? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Michigan / boston25news.com

Michigan zoo announces death of 18-year-old snow leopard

Michigan zoo announces death of 18-year-old snow leopard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan zoo has announced the death of a beloved snow leopard. According to WXMI and WOOD, the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids took to social media on Thursday to say Elsie, an 18-year-old female, was euthanized after a battle with kidney failure. “We are... Read more

Comments
avatar

u can't cage animals like that if they r not born in the zoo and r wild it will kill them to much stress on them with all the people around there cage and different environment change ECT.

avatar

they are safe in the zoo. much more stress being hunted. as the picture looks, they get used to it. at least they're well fed and not hunted.

Michigan / onlyinyourstate.com

Atmosphere Is Everything At The Old Goat, A Unique Restaurant In Michigan

Atmosphere Is Everything At The Old Goat, A Unique Restaurant In Michigan

There’s nothing quite like settling in for a meal among one-of-a-kind surroundings. Michigan is a wonderland for those who enjoy delicious fare and creative atmospheres, whether that means gathering ‘round for a bite to eat along the lakeshore or checking out a high-rise eatery in Detroit. One awesome spot here in the Great Lakes State […] The post Atmosphere Is Everything At The Old Goat, A Unique Restaurant In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Comments
avatar

Avoid it. Went once and was completely disappointed. I hate McDonald’s, but I’d recommend McDonald’s before this place.

Grand Rapids / hollandsentinel.com

Soul-pop’s August pushes musical envelope amid ‘altered reality’ of pandemic

Soul-pop’s August pushes musical envelope amid ‘altered reality’ of pandemic

Combining “a sense of disbelief” over jarring worldwide events with an exploration of innovative ways to approach and execute pop music. In a nutshell, that’s the thrust of the latest recording project by Grand Rapids’ soul-pop band August, which released its latest album, “Through the Looking Glass” earlier this month. Read more

Michigan / youtube.com

FULL INTERVIEW: Congressman Bill Huizenga working to recover the remains of crashed West Michigan ai

FULL INTERVIEW: Congressman Bill Huizenga working to recover the remains of crashed West Michigan ai

West Michigan servicemen Gail Daugherty and Raymond Housler died in a 1952 Alaskan plane crash. Families still have hope that one day their remains will be found. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

