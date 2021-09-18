What's up: Leading stories in Stockton

(STOCKTON, CA) The news in Stockton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

2 Now-Former Stockton Police Officers Charged In Beating During Arrest Of Teen STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two former Stockton police officers were on the other side of the law, indicted Friday on assault charges for the alleged beating of a teen last December. Both officers will report to jail Saturday morning. San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced the case is being referred to the Department of Justice for civil rights violations, but the family of Stockton teen Devin Carter still claimed a small victory Friday over the local police department. “Not many people who go through police brutality or get shot by police survive,” Carter said. Nine months ago, Carter begged for his life.... Read more

Police Report Rash Of Robberies Along Stockton Boulevard In Sacramento SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating a series of robberies along Stockton Boulevard’s business corridor. According to the Sacramento Police Department, over the last two days, police have responded to four robberies targeting females in their 50’s to 70’s. All of the robberies happened during the daytime and evening hours, and in each incident, the suspect(s) stole or attempted to steal the victim’s property and then drove off. None of the incidents resulted in significant injuries to the victims. Detectives haven’t said whether the crimes are being carried out by the same people. As a result of the robberies, police are stepping up their patrols along the Stockton Boulevard corridor. They are also working with area businesses and community leaders to get the word out about these incidents. Read more

