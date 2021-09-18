Top stories trending in Richmond

Colorful Living

Interior designer Janie Molster gives a talk at The Woman's Club about her new book. If you're struggling with design inspiration and direction, all you have to do "is look in the mirror." Southern designer Janie Molster's new book House Dressing: Interiors for Colorful Living (Monacelli Press) gives an in-depth look at her design style and the houses she's worked on—many situated right here in Virginia. At a recent event hosted by The Woman's Club of Virginia, Molster discussed her methods and her own inspirations (mainly found in 70s fashion) in her unique and chic style. Not only is she a sought-after voice in the media, but she is a mother of five and is mindful in her designs of this fact. She notes that you should "keep rooms accessible and welcoming to every generation, equally child-friendly and parent-approved." This is just the tip of the paintbrush when it comes to good design advice.