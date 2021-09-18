Top stories trending in Richmond

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Richmond.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Virginia / wtvr.com

Why some Virginians say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine

Health leaders say there are racial, economic and educational disparities among those not vaccinated, but CBS 6 wanted to find out why some haven’t gotten in line and what health leaders plan to do to increase immunity if people don’t change their minds. Read more

Comments
avatar

Then they should suffer the consequences .their paycheck should be deducted every month, they should not be allowed in restaurants, theater or football games, . The hospital beds should be reserved for people that are vaccinated. They should be fired from work. They have no right to infect others, shame on them!

16 likes 15 dislikes 45 replies

avatar

Do your research. This mRNA has not had years of results. We have a lot more to learn.

29 likes 2 dislikes 22 replies

Richmond / abc11.com

Army doctor who killed pregnant wife and 2 daughters at Fort Bragg denied release

Jeffrey MacDonald has previously declared his innocence and blamed "drug-crazed hippies" as the killers. Read more

Comments
avatar

He did it so he should stay in there. I read the book and it was pretty intense.

10 likes 3 dislikes 2 replies

avatar

I'd like to believe he's innocent, but there's just no other reasonable explanation than he's guilty. Not sure how anyone could do something like this. He will die in prison soon.

2 likes

Richmond / youtube.com

MIDWEEK COMMUNION SERVICE| SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2021| WINNERS CHAPEL RICHMOND

Expect your life-transforming encounter from this service. Please subscribe to our channel and click on the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @ winnerschapelrichmond. Read more

Richmond / virginialiving.com

Colorful Living

Interior designer Janie Molster gives a talk at The Woman's Club about her new book. If you're struggling with design inspiration and direction, all you have to do "is look in the mirror." Southern designer Janie Molster’s new book House Dressing: Interiors for Colorful Living (Monacelli Press) gives an in-depth look at her design style and the houses she’s worked on—many situated right here in Virginia. At a recent event hosted by The Woman's Club of Virginia, Molster discussed her methods and her own inspirations (mainly found in 70s fashion) in her unique and chic style. Not only is she a sought-after voice in the media, but she is a mother of five and is mindful in her designs of this fact. She notes that you should “keep rooms accessible and welcoming to every generation, equally child-friendly and parent-approved.” This is just the tip of the paintbrush when it comes to good design advice. Read more

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

