Top stories trending in Richmond

Why some Virginians say they won't get the COVID-19 vaccine
Health leaders say there are racial, economic and educational disparities among those not vaccinated, but CBS 6 wanted to find out why some haven’t gotten in line and what health leaders plan to do to increase immunity if people don’t change their minds. Read more
Then they should suffer the consequences .their paycheck should be deducted every month, they should not be allowed in restaurants, theater or football games, . The hospital beds should be reserved for people that are vaccinated. They should be fired from work. They have no right to infect others, shame on them!
Do your research. This mRNA has not had years of results. We have a lot more to learn.
Army doctor who killed pregnant wife and 2 daughters at Fort Bragg denied release
Jeffrey MacDonald has previously declared his innocence and blamed "drug-crazed hippies" as the killers. Read more
He did it so he should stay in there. I read the book and it was pretty intense.
I'd like to believe he's innocent, but there's just no other reasonable explanation than he's guilty. Not sure how anyone could do something like this. He will die in prison soon.
MIDWEEK COMMUNION SERVICE| SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2021| WINNERS CHAPEL RICHMOND
Expect your life-transforming encounter from this service. Please subscribe to our channel and click on the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @ winnerschapelrichmond. Read more
Colorful Living
Interior designer Janie Molster gives a talk at The Woman's Club about her new book. If you're struggling with design inspiration and direction, all you have to do "is look in the mirror." Southern designer Janie Molster’s new book House Dressing: Interiors for Colorful Living (Monacelli Press) gives an in-depth look at her design style and the houses she’s worked on—many situated right here in Virginia. At a recent event hosted by The Woman's Club of Virginia, Molster discussed her methods and her own inspirations (mainly found in 70s fashion) in her unique and chic style. Not only is she a sought-after voice in the media, but she is a mother of five and is mindful in her designs of this fact. She notes that you should “keep rooms accessible and welcoming to every generation, equally child-friendly and parent-approved.” This is just the tip of the paintbrush when it comes to good design advice. Read more