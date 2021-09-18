CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What's up: Leading stories in Baton Rouge

 6 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana / iberianet.com

Louisiana medical marijuana program flings doors open to pot smokers; 'it's so accessible now'

BATON ROUGE, La. - When Louisiana’s first-ever legal medical marijuana products hit the shelves in 2019, the list of restrictions was long. To be eligible to use them, patients had to find one of about 60 licensed doctors statewide who would recommend the drug. They had to suffer from at least one of several specific medical conditions like cancer, intractable pain or AIDS. They could only buy the drug in tincture form. Read more

avatar

Take the doors off and legalize it! Put the money back into the state

9 likes 5 replies

avatar

Finley I am 67 and would rather smoke one and go to be for my pain. the cancer I had ate me up no appetite but I can smoke and eat a little.....

2 likes 1 reply

Baton Rouge / fox46.com

Baton Rouge teen gets one of his final wishes granted, to dance with his mom

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge mother, Adreana Hawthorne Anderson, says she is being transparent by allowing the public to learn about her oldest son’s condition. Adrean Hawthorne, 13, was diagnosed with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy back in 2018. “We found out Adrean had muscular dystrophy in 2018 which is crazy... Read more

avatar

Aww! My prayers goes out to him and his family. He's a strong young man. LORD we can't question your will but I pray he lives to have a family of his own and can be able to tell his story🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

6 likes 1 dislike

avatar

I first read this touching article a few weeks. It broke my heart into a million pieces, wishing to do something special for this awesome little boy and his family!! I wonder how he's doing today. Any updates?

3 likes

Baton Rouge / lsusports.net

LSU Announces 2022 Baseball Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Wednesday released its 56-game 2022 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 18, when the Tigers face Maine in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season schedule (24 games) against... Read more

Baton Rouge / youtube.com

3755 Chelsea Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - Single Family - Real Estate - For Rent

3755 Chelsea Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - Single Family - Real Estate - For Rent

Newly renovated in a great neighborhood with a can't beat location! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home just under 2100 living sf in WestminsterPlace was recently renovated with granite countertops and updated appliances in kitchen and both bathrooms received a total makeover. Fresh paint inside and out and updated flooring with no carpet. Plenty of living area and space between the large living room and bonus sunroom. Two car carport with storage area and nice sized backyard. Refrigerator will be provided. Pets welcomed with owner approval. James Bares Blackstone Partners LLC 10245 Siegen Ln Suite B Baton Rouge, LA 70810 For more information on this property go here: https://buysellinvestbatonrouge.com/listings/3755-Chelsea-Dr-Baton-Rouge-LA-70809-80862811 Feel free to contact me here: https://buysellinvestbatonrouge.com/contact Read more

Baton Rouge, LA
ABOUT

With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

