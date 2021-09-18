What's up: Leading stories in Baton Rouge
Louisiana medical marijuana program flings doors open to pot smokers; 'it's so accessible now'
BATON ROUGE, La. - When Louisiana’s first-ever legal medical marijuana products hit the shelves in 2019, the list of restrictions was long. To be eligible to use them, patients had to find one of about 60 licensed doctors statewide who would recommend the drug. They had to suffer from at least one of several specific medical conditions like cancer, intractable pain or AIDS. They could only buy the drug in tincture form. Read more
Take the doors off and legalize it! Put the money back into the state
Finley I am 67 and would rather smoke one and go to be for my pain. the cancer I had ate me up no appetite but I can smoke and eat a little.....
Baton Rouge teen gets one of his final wishes granted, to dance with his mom
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge mother, Adreana Hawthorne Anderson, says she is being transparent by allowing the public to learn about her oldest son’s condition. Adrean Hawthorne, 13, was diagnosed with Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy back in 2018. “We found out Adrean had muscular dystrophy in 2018 which is crazy... Read more
Aww! My prayers goes out to him and his family. He's a strong young man. LORD we can't question your will but I pray he lives to have a family of his own and can be able to tell his story🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
I first read this touching article a few weeks. It broke my heart into a million pieces, wishing to do something special for this awesome little boy and his family!! I wonder how he's doing today. Any updates?
LSU Announces 2022 Baseball Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Wednesday released its 56-game 2022 baseball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 18, when the Tigers face Maine in Game 1 of a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season schedule (24 games) against... Read more
