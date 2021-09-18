What's up: Leading stories in Baton Rouge

3755 Chelsea Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - Single Family - Real Estate - For Rent

Newly renovated in a great neighborhood with a can't beat location! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home just under 2100 living sf in WestminsterPlace was recently renovated with granite countertops and updated appliances in kitchen and both bathrooms received a total makeover. Fresh paint inside and out and updated flooring with no carpet. Plenty of living area and space between the large living room and bonus sunroom. Two car carport with storage area and nice sized backyard. Refrigerator will be provided. Pets welcomed with owner approval. James Bares Blackstone Partners LLC 10245 Siegen Ln Suite B Baton Rouge, LA 70810 For more information on this property go here: https://buysellinvestbatonrouge.com/listings/3755-Chelsea-Dr-Baton-Rouge-LA-70809-80862811 Feel free to contact me here: https://buysellinvestbatonrouge.com/contact Read more