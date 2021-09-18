What's up: Leading stories in Knoxville

Gamecocks know their SEC schedule

The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2022 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 15). The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Knoxville, Tenn., for a three-game series against 2021 College World Series participant Tennessee on March 18-20. Carolina opens the home conference schedule with CWS runner-up Vanderbilt on March 25-27. The Gamecocks then open the month of April with a three-game series at Missouri (April 1-3).