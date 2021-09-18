CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

What's up: Leading stories in Knoxville

Knoxville Journal
Knoxville Journal
 6 days ago

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Knoxville area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Knoxville / wvlt.tv

Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school

Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brent and Monica Pelusio, parents of a child at Farragut High School, were arrested and charged for contributing to the delinquency of a child. According to officials, the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. at the school Wednesday. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the... Read more

Comments
avatar

The kid was probably being bullied and his father was telling him to deal with it! I support this!

29 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

probably just told em not to get bullied and then got arrested for it. CPS is a joke.

9 likes

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Knoxville / wvlt.tv

Shooting stalls Austin-East football game

Shooting stalls Austin-East football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Austin-East Magnet High School’s homecoming game against Northview Academy football game was stalled Friday night after a reported shots fired call in the East Knoxville area, Knoxville Police Department officials confirmed to WVLT News. Players and students were sent off the field following the incident... Read more

Comments
avatar

Guess the victim "didn't see nothing, don't know nothing"?? Maybe a stray bullet? You couldn't pay me enough money to just DRIVE THROUGH this area!!

3 likes

avatar

thats all they do there, not a week goes by that there's not shooting, it so common

3 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Knoxville / 247sports.com

Gamecocks know their SEC schedule

Gamecocks know their SEC schedule

The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2022 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 15). The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Knoxville, Tenn., for a three-game series against 2021 College World Series participant Tennessee on March 18-20. Carolina opens the home conference schedule with CWS runner-up Vanderbilt on March 25-27. The Gamecocks then open the month of April with a three-game series at Missouri (April 1-3). From USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
South Carolina / wbtw.com

South Carolina, SEC announce 30-game baseball schedule for 2022

South Carolina, SEC announce 30-game baseball schedule for 2022

BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2022 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 15). The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Knoxville, Tenn., for a three-game series against 2021 College World Series participant Tennessee on March 18-20. Carolina opens the home conference schedule with CWS runner-up Vanderbilt on March 25-27. The Gamecocks then open the month of April with a three-game series at Missouri (April 1-3). Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Knoxville Journal

Knoxville Journal

Knoxville, TN
380
Followers
512
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Knoxville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy