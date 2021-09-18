What's up: Leading stories in Knoxville
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Knoxville area.
Parents arrested for encouraging son to fight at school
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brent and Monica Pelusio, parents of a child at Farragut High School, were arrested and charged for contributing to the delinquency of a child. According to officials, the incident occurred at 3:45 p.m. at the school Wednesday. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the... Read more
The kid was probably being bullied and his father was telling him to deal with it! I support this!
probably just told em not to get bullied and then got arrested for it. CPS is a joke.
Shooting stalls Austin-East football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Austin-East Magnet High School’s homecoming game against Northview Academy football game was stalled Friday night after a reported shots fired call in the East Knoxville area, Knoxville Police Department officials confirmed to WVLT News. Players and students were sent off the field following the incident... Read more
Guess the victim "didn't see nothing, don't know nothing"?? Maybe a stray bullet? You couldn't pay me enough money to just DRIVE THROUGH this area!!
thats all they do there, not a week goes by that there's not shooting, it so common
Gamecocks know their SEC schedule
The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2022 season this afternoon (Wednesday, Sept. 15). The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Knoxville, Tenn., for a three-game series against 2021 College World Series participant Tennessee on March 18-20. Carolina opens the home conference schedule with CWS runner-up Vanderbilt on March 25-27. The Gamecocks then open the month of April with a three-game series at Missouri (April 1-3). From USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. Read more
