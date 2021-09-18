News wrap: Top stories in Honolulu

Missing Hawaii girl’s parents withdrew her from school

HONOLULU (AP) — The adoptive parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawaii girl pulled her out of school to home-school her, the state Department of Education said. Isabella Kalua attended kindergarten at Waimanalo Elementary last school year via distance learning, said Nanea Kalani, a spokeswoman for the education department. In June, her adoptive parents filed paperwork with the school to withdraw the child to home-school her, Kalani said. Read more