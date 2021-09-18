News wrap: Top stories in Honolulu
Missing Hawaii girl’s parents withdrew her from school
HONOLULU (AP) — The adoptive parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawaii girl pulled her out of school to home-school her, the state Department of Education said. Isabella Kalua attended kindergarten at Waimanalo Elementary last school year via distance learning, said Nanea Kalani, a spokeswoman for the education department. In June, her adoptive parents filed paperwork with the school to withdraw the child to home-school her, Kalani said. Read more
This case is weird, just from all the news reports covering this poor baby seems like the adoptive parents know more then what they're saying. 😕🥺
Somethings not right. Doesn't look like a kidnapping or child abduction. The reports of the abusive step parents and drug use is more than suspect. I would take the step parents into the interrogation room and turn up the heat.
‘Brah, be akamai!’: Kauai woman’s message about COVID carelessness goes viral
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bricille Wallace was struggling to breathe earlier this month as she picked up her phone, opened up her Facebook app and started a livestream video. Despite suffering from symptoms of COVID, the 46-year-old Kauai woman was determined to send a very clear message. And now her video... Read more
instead of blaming the unvaxed, each person needs to take care of their own health. most of the deaths are in obese people or people with issues already. these officials don't seem to want to stop covid. after almost a year of shots, masks, lockdowns, quarantine and now dividing the state into vaxed and unvaxed and forcing people to get the shot or get fired, they need to focus on getting treatments that work. shots do not stop the spread.
Many people in Hawai'i should be taking there health seriously so when a pandering comes around you can survive with flying colors. %99.999 of people who end up in ER or die from it have a underlying health condition. Get healthy and stay healthy and you'll be fine.
WakeUp2Day: The removal of the Haiku Stairs
Mayor Rick Blangiardi has decided to remove the Haiku Stairs after decades of debate. We spoke with local hikers and City Council to hear what's next. Subscribe to KHON on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/KHONNewsHawaii?sub_confirmation=1 Stay informed about Hawaii news, weather, sports, and entertainment! Follow KHON2 on our website and social channels: https://www.khon2.com/ https://www.youtube.com/user/KHONNewsHawaii/ https://www.facebook.com/khon2news https://twitter.com/KHONnews https://www.instagram.com/khonnews/ Read more
‘It has been a bit of a journey and it’s been a beautiful one’: Hawaii’s Carissa Moore caps historic season with fifth world title following Olympic gold
Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu won her fifth world title on Tuesday with a triumphant finish at the World Surf League’s Rip Curl WSL Finals in San Clemente, California. It was the first time the WSL decided its world champions in a one-day, winner-take-all format... Read more