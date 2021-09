As long as books have existed there have been people trying to stop other people from reading them. In 213 B.C., the Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang is said to have buried 460 scholars alive before burning all the books in his kingdom so he could control how history would remember his reign. Censorship has a long dark history and books have forever been objects of controversy, criticized for spreading ideas which go against the norm or status quo. They are removed from libraries, schools and bookshops, damaged, burned, and banned and while writers are attacked, threatened, and imprisoned. These actions are nothing new, yet the importance of preserving our freedom to read is more important now than ever.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO