Top stories trending in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) The news in Wichita never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Couple leans on faith after death of newborn daughter, COVID hospitalization WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A young couple is leaning on their faith, facing a physical battle as they grieve the death of their newborn daughter following an emergency C-section. They’re finding strength in support from loved ones and their community, especially through prayers. David and Mattie Steinhilpert caught COVID-19 a... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Gas odor in area prompts evacuations at 3 Wichita elementary schools WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong natural gas odor in parts of south and west Wichita prompted evacuations at three elementary schools in the Wichita school district Friday morning. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said the evacuations at Gardner, Lawrence and Dodge elementary schools were precautionary as the Wichita Fire Department investigated the source of the smell. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

7-year-old Arizona girl killed in head-on crash in Kansas WICHITA, Kansas - A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed on Sept. 14 in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in southwest Kansas. The child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE