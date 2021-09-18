Top stories trending in Wichita
Couple leans on faith after death of newborn daughter, COVID hospitalization
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A young couple is leaning on their faith, facing a physical battle as they grieve the death of their newborn daughter following an emergency C-section. They’re finding strength in support from loved ones and their community, especially through prayers. David and Mattie Steinhilpert caught COVID-19 a... Read more
May God bring comfort to this couple and their loved ones🙏 Rest In paradise lil one❤
I wonder if she had received the vaccine at some point? Just wondering since there have been cases of pregnancies terminated due to the vaccine. The Lord bring comfort to them.
Gas odor in area prompts evacuations at 3 Wichita elementary schools
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong natural gas odor in parts of south and west Wichita prompted evacuations at three elementary schools in the Wichita school district Friday morning. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said the evacuations at Gardner, Lawrence and Dodge elementary schools were precautionary as the Wichita Fire Department investigated the source of the smell. Read more
7-year-old Arizona girl killed in head-on crash in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas - A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed on Sept. 14 in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in southwest Kansas. The child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Read more
Volleyball to play home game vs UCO at Bishop Carroll
WICHITA, KS - Due to scheduling conflicts with the Wichita Party on the Plaza, Newman's volleyball match will be played at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. The game will take place at 3 PM and be played at Bishop Carroll's Main Gym. Newman (4-2) is beginning their conference play on... Read more