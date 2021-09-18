Top stories trending in Wichita

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

 6 days ago

Couple leans on faith after death of newborn daughter, COVID hospitalization

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A young couple is leaning on their faith, facing a physical battle as they grieve the death of their newborn daughter following an emergency C-section. They’re finding strength in support from loved ones and their community, especially through prayers. David and Mattie Steinhilpert caught COVID-19 a... Read more

May God bring comfort to this couple and their loved ones🙏 Rest In paradise lil one❤

I wonder if she had received the vaccine at some point? Just wondering since there have been cases of pregnancies terminated due to the vaccine. The Lord bring comfort to them.

Gas odor in area prompts evacuations at 3 Wichita elementary schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong natural gas odor in parts of south and west Wichita prompted evacuations at three elementary schools in the Wichita school district Friday morning. A spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said the evacuations at Gardner, Lawrence and Dodge elementary schools were precautionary as the Wichita Fire Department investigated the source of the smell. Read more

7-year-old Arizona girl killed in head-on crash in Kansas

WICHITA, Kansas - A 7-year-old Arizona girl was killed on Sept. 14 in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 50 in southwest Kansas. The child, Isabella Rodriguez-Rivera, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that tried to pass a vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. near the highway’s intersection with County Road 118 in Ford County, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Read more

Volleyball to play home game vs UCO at Bishop Carroll

WICHITA, KS - Due to scheduling conflicts with the Wichita Party on the Plaza, Newman's volleyball match will be played at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. The game will take place at 3 PM and be played at Bishop Carroll's Main Gym. Newman (4-2) is beginning their conference play on... Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

