What's up: Top news in Pompano Beach

Self-care is not selfish: How to make the most of this self-care month
The idea of self-care has been a surging topic for a while now. Since Covid-19 forced many to change their lifestyles or quarantine at home, self-care rose as a trending topic. Some people started to make self-care a priority while others tried to become more informed on the topic. Self-care... Read more
Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case
Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more
Yet even though she has the virus that she wanted, that she asked for so she could disprove the severity of the sickness. How’s that working out for you??? Asking for a friend.
688 likes 32 dislikes 284 replies
not sorry, I only feel sorry for the people that doesn't everything not to get and get it. For this kind I don't have any sympathy. Sorry.
452 likes 27 dislikes 29 replies
Pompano Beach, Sept 2021
[HD] We Have a Meet! AmtrakP092, FEC103, and FEC206 in Pompano Beach, FL 9/12/2021
1. AmtrakP092-12 Miami, FL - New York, NY Amtrak#176 (P42DC) Amtrak#837 (P42DC) 2. FEC103-12 Jacksonville, FL - Miami, FL FEC#817 (ES44C4) FEC#816 (ES44C4) 3. FEC206-12 Miami, FL - Jacksonville, FL FEC#806 (ES44C4) FEC#814 (ES44C4) Hope you all enjoy the video! Please like & Subscribe:) Read more