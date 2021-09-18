CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

What's up: Top news in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 6 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) The news in Pompano Beach never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Pompano Beach / bocaratontribune.com

Self-care is not selfish: How to make the most of this self-care month

Self-care is not selfish: How to make the most of this self-care month

The idea of self-care has been a surging topic for a while now. Since Covid-19 forced many to change their lifestyles or quarantine at home, self-care rose as a trending topic. Some people started to make self-care a priority while others tried to become more informed on the topic. Self-care... Read more

Florida / miaminewtimes.com

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case

Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more

avatar

Yet even though she has the virus that she wanted, that she asked for so she could disprove the severity of the sickness. How’s that working out for you??? Asking for a friend.

688 likes 32 dislikes 284 replies

avatar

not sorry, I only feel sorry for the people that doesn't everything not to get and get it. For this kind I don't have any sympathy. Sorry.

452 likes 27 dislikes 29 replies

Pompano Beach / youtube.com

Pompano Beach, Sept 2021

Pompano Beach, Sept 2021

Recap: Nikki and I head to fav vacation spot, Pompano Beach, Fl Read more

Pompano Beach / youtube.com

[HD] We Have a Meet! AmtrakP092, FEC103, and FEC206 in Pompano Beach, FL 9/12/2021

[HD] We Have a Meet! AmtrakP092, FEC103, and FEC206 in Pompano Beach, FL 9/12/2021

1. AmtrakP092-12 Miami, FL - New York, NY Amtrak#176 (P42DC) Amtrak#837 (P42DC) 2. FEC103-12 Jacksonville, FL - Miami, FL FEC#817 (ES44C4) FEC#816 (ES44C4) 3. FEC206-12 Miami, FL - Jacksonville, FL FEC#806 (ES44C4) FEC#814 (ES44C4) Hope you all enjoy the video! Please like & Subscribe:) Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

