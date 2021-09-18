What's up: Top news in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) The news in Pompano Beach never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Self-care is not selfish: How to make the most of this self-care month The idea of self-care has been a surging topic for a while now. Since Covid-19 forced many to change their lifestyles or quarantine at home, self-care rose as a trending topic. Some people started to make self-care a priority while others tried to become more informed on the topic. Self-care... Read more

Anti-Vaccine Extremist From South Florida Who Hoped to Get COVID-19 Has "Brutal" Case Laura Loomer needs to be more careful what she wishes for. Nine months ago, the anti-Muslim, anti-vaccine extremist and self-proclaimed most banned woman on the internet took to the conservative social-media app Parler to express her sincere interest in contracting COVID-19: "I hope I get COVID so I can prove to people I've had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life threatening than a hyped up virus," she posted on December 30, 2020. "Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than COVID." Read more

