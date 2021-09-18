Trending local news in Riverside
Inland Empire, Coachella Valley To Remember Marines Killed In Afghanistan Withdrawal This Weekend
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Three California Marines who were killed last month as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan will be honored this weekend with processions and memorials. (credit: CBSLA) U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, Corporal Hunter Lopez, and Sergeant Nicole Gee were among the dozens killed in an Aug. 26 bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Nikoui, 20, who grew up in the Inland Empire and graduated from Norco High School in 2019, will be brought home later Friday to be laid to rest. A fallen hero procession will take place just after noon from Ontario Airport to Pierce Brothers Crestlawn... Read more
They were so young, may they rest in peace. Thank you so much for your great service 😢💔
They are so young. That’s make sense they went to Coachella when they like age at 17. I don’t judge them but it’s 💔💔💔
Thousands Attend Procession Carrying Remains Of 20-Year-Old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Killed In Kabul, To Riverside Mortuary
NORCO (CBSLA) – Thousands of mourners and supporters lined the streets outside a southland airport for the arrival of one of the fallen 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing near Kabul airport on 26 August. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20 of Norco, killed in the August 26 suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The remains of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, of Norco, were being transported to a mortuary in Riverside. The 14 miles procession route, from the arrival at the Ontario Airport to his final destination at a Riverside funeral home, was lined with people waving... Read more
Sincerest condolences to his family and friends...That young man served his country and paid the severe price...Rest in Peace Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui...
Many Many Many Prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 and My Heartfelt Condolences to The Fallen Soldier's Family, Friends and Unit. this is just as vicious as Benghazi ! this is unforgivable. President Trump would have never have done this.
