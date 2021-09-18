Trending local news in Riverside

2019 Ford Flex RIVERSIDE,TEMECULA,SAN BERNARDINO,MORENO VALLEY,FONTANA 444174

2019 Ford Flex SEL FWD http://www.frittsford.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (866) 982-5047 Fritts Ford 8000 Auto Drive Riverside CA 92504 FRITTS FORD, PROUDLY SERVING RIVERSIDE, TEMECULA, SAN BERNARDINO, MORENO VALLEY, FONTANA, AND SURROUNDING CALIFORNIA LOCATIONS. THIS BLACK 2019 Ford FLEX IS EQUIPPED WITH A 3.5L Ti-VCT V6, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND RECEIVES AN ESTIMATED 16 City/23 Hwy MPG. CONTACT FRITTS FORD TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AND TAKE THIS 2019 Ford FLEX HOME TODAY, OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT 8000 AUTO DR. RIVERSIDE, CA 92504. 2019 Ford FLEX SEL FWD Ready to take home today!. Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Black FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 16/23 City/Highway MPG Ford Gold Certified Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * and 22,000 FordPass Rewards Points to use toward first two maintenance visits * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Call Internet for the best price at 951-687-2121. Fritts Ford, New & Used Ford Dealer Serving Riverside, Corona, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley and Fontana, Invites You to Become a Ford Savant. People wishing to upgrade to a new 2014-2015 Ford Fusion, Focus, F-150, Explorer or Escape are invited to visit our showroom and take a test drive today. When it comes to our pre-owned car inventory at Fritts Ford, we go the extra mile in making sure that each and every model that gets slated for sale undergoes a thorough inspection first. Stock #: 444174 | VIN: 2FMGK5C8XKBA00804 | 2019 Ford Flex SEL FWD Fritts Ford Read more