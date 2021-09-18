What's up: Top news in Virginia Beach

Teen who fired into truck and killed man outside a Virginia Beach restaurant sentenced to 17 years

Cameron Barclift had just turned 16 when he was hanging out with some friends near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late one night a couple of years ago. The teens were smoking marijuana and walking through the Croc’s 19th Street Bistro parking lot when some of the restaurant’s employees walked out, climbed into a truck and started to drive away. One of the employees smelled the marijuana and ... Read more