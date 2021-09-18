What's up: Top news in Virginia Beach
(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Virginia Beach.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Virginia woman gets 12 years in prison for one of the biggest coupon scams in U.S. history
A Virginia Beach woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for running one of biggest coupon counterfeiting rings in U.S. history that led to more than $31.8 million in retail loss, authorities said. Lori Ann Talens, 41, ran the scheme from April 2017 through May 2020, and pleaded guilty... Read more
What are you in for? I made fake coupons and got 12 years how about you? Armed robbery and got 5 years. Only in America.
59 likes 2 dislikes 5 replies
Very creative. And yet Trump led an insurrection against the American Capitol and congress and is still walking around thinking he is President
29 likes 12 dislikes 13 replies
Teen who fired into truck and killed man outside a Virginia Beach restaurant sentenced to 17 years
Cameron Barclift had just turned 16 when he was hanging out with some friends near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late one night a couple of years ago. The teens were smoking marijuana and walking through the Croc’s 19th Street Bistro parking lot when some of the restaurant’s employees walked out, climbed into a truck and started to drive away. One of the employees smelled the marijuana and ... Read more
Why only 17yrs? The killer will be out of prison when he’s 35 & probably sooner. Free to kill more people. The innocent kid he shot will never see 24 years old. Bad actions require equally bad consequences. This killer got off way to easy.
12 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
where did this kid get the gun? none under 18 are not allowed to own or carry guns in va. Negligent parents should also be charged.
5 likes 1 reply
Virginia Beach judge allows accused hitman to withdraw guilty plea in double murder
Virginia Beach judge allows accused hitman to withdraw guilty plea in double murder Read more
Virginia Beach couple sentenced in $31 million counterfeit coupon fraud scheme
The CIC reviewed these images concluded that counterfeit coupons cost retailers and manufacturers approximately $31,817,997 million in losses. Subscribe to the WAVY YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/3AL4Dnp ------------- Get updates on local news, weather, sports and more impacting Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Follow WAVY TV 10 on our website and social channels. https://www.wavy.com/ https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/ https://www.wavy.com/living-local/ https://www.wavy.com/weather/ https://www.wavy.com/sports/local-sports/ Read more