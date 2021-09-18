Top Salt Lake City news stories
(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Here are today’s top stories from the Salt Lake City area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Opinion: Utah, your COVID-19 apathy nearly killed my mom
I was staying in Mexico City when I got the word. “Your mom and sister have COVID. We’re on our way to the emergency room.”. I was stunned. My mother, a longtime resident of Salt Lake City, where I grew up, is 90 years old and rarely goes out in public. Both she and my sister were vaccinated. How could this have happened? Read more
So like a typical liberal, blaming others. If you want to blame someone, blame those scientists, politicians and doctors for telling your mom that the vaccine is safe and will protect you. Those are the ones for giving your mom false hope. Not the people who are living their lives based on personal choice and freedom. Go back to California and stay there for good.
13 likes 3 dislikes 1 reply
The real infectious virus in California is the libtards ! Stay in California then ! Also didn’t you say your mom and sister were vaccinated !!! Did it help ? Doesn’t sound like it !
10 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
Utah law enforcement experts believe finding Gabby Petito will be 'extremely difficult' without boyfriend's help
SALT LAKE CITY — Finding Gabby Petito without fiancé Brian Laundrie’s cooperation will be extremely difficult according to law enforcement experts in Utah. Gabby wasn’t reported missing until two weeks after the 22-year-old was last seen in Salt Lake City. The man who might know where she is, isn’t talking. Read more
I think outrages thoughts when things are strnge.. I seen a young boy,; or was it a boy?¿ this half a might" in my opinion looked alone like her with some adjustments. short black haircut. a if belonging to a boy-band different shirt same pants , but so odveus in discomfort " IF" thay are so di f from one as I. Good luck on your mission knight is not their to tair..♡○~●
2 likes 1 reply
Can't they charge him with impeding an investigation? Time is of the essence. To me it seems they have enough evidence on the officer's body cam that indicates there was a threat of possible violence. The guy has in essence already spoken with authorities and admitted that he sometimes explodes. The cops could explain to him that should it be found that he was responsible for her death and his lack of cooperation was a contributing factor to that death, i.e. If she was found sooner she may not have died, charges could be added that would lengthen his prison time.
1 like 1 reply
Rapid drop in temps coming to Utah - September 15
Rapid drop in temps coming to Utah - September 15 Read more
2019 Toyota Corolla Salt Lake City, Murray, West Valley City, Provo, West Jordan, UT 212198A
Super White Used 2019 Toyota Corolla available in Salt Lake City, Utah at Larry H Miller Toyota Murray. Servicing the Murray, West Valley City, Provo, West Jordan, UT area. http://www.larryhmillertoyota.com/all-inventory/index.htm?search=212198A&utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2019 Toyota Corolla SE - Stock#: 212198A - VIN#: 5YFBURHE9KP906044 http://www.larryhmillertoyota.com/?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 801-685-3178 Larry H Miller Toyota Murray 5650 State St Murray UT 84107 *One Owner* *Toyota Factory Certified, (Which gives you a 7-Year/100,000 miles limited Powertrain Warranty from purchase date and a 1 year comprehensive warranty. Also comes with roadside assistance. Free Carfax vehicle history report)** Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,Brake Assist,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Wheel Covers,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,LED Headlights,Automatic Highbeams,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Bucket Seats,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Trip Computer,Power Windows,Remote Trunk Release,Cruise Control,Adaptive Cruise Control,A/C,Cloth Seats,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Floor Mats,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Trip Computer,Engine Immobilizer,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,Lane Departure Warning,Front Collision Mitigation,Driver Monitoring,Tire Pressure Monitor,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Knee Air Bag,Child Safety Locks,Back-Up Camera Read more