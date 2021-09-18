News wrap: Headlines in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, NY) What’s going on in Rochester? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Rochester is most sleep-stressed city in the world, study finds ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester was crowned the "world's worst city for getting a good night's sleep" according to a new study. The sleep experts at Mornings.co.uk found Rochesterians' tweets exhibit an extremely high stress rate of 55.21%, making the Flower City the most sleep-stressed city in the world.

RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small accused of sexual harassment Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is being investigated for an accusation of sexual harassment. The school board says it hired outside legal counsel Thursday to look into allegations against a total of three individuals in the district, including the superintendent. "The Rochester City School...

Fairport grad among civilian crew headed to space aboard SpaceX rocket ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Fairport graduate will be one of four people aboard a rocket transporting the first-ever civilian flight to space. Dr. Sian Proctor is a geology professor and a major in the Civil Air Patrol. She graduated from the Fairport Central School District in 1988.

