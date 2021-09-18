CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News wrap: Headlines in Rochester

 6 days ago

(ROCHESTER, NY) What’s going on in Rochester? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Rochester / whec.com

Rochester is most sleep-stressed city in the world, study finds

Rochester is most sleep-stressed city in the world, study finds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester was crowned the “world's worst city for getting a good night’s sleep” according to a new study. The sleep experts at Mornings.co.uk found Rochesterians’ tweets exhibit an extremely high stress rate of 55.21%, making the Flower City the most sleep-stressed city in the world. The... Read more

avatar

Turn ur ac on and close ur fn windows, because there aint no good soounds coming from this shithole city.

12 likes 1 reply

avatar

A lot of blacks live there. They don’t sleep they rob people and cause problems.

4 likes 2 dislikes

Rochester / 13wham.com

RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small accused of sexual harassment

RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small accused of sexual harassment

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is being investigated for an accusation of sexual harassment. The school board says it hired outside legal counsel Thursday to look into allegations against a total of three individuals in the district, including the superintendent. "The Rochester City School... Read more

avatar

where did she come from?? listening to her on TV is painful The superindent of schools doesn't even speak correct English. When is this city going to give these kids the education they deserve. SHAME ON ALL OF YOU!!!

3 likes 7 replies

avatar

Why don't these people think and believe in the childrens education instead of what us below their belts. Why can't they say any good news instead of all this hate and crime? What has this world become?

Fairport / spectrumlocalnews.com

Fairport grad among civilian crew headed to space aboard SpaceX rocket

Fairport grad among civilian crew headed to space aboard SpaceX rocket

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Fairport graduate will be one of four people aboard a rocket transporting the first-ever civilian flight to space. Dr. Sian Proctor is a geology professor and a major in the Civil Air Patrol. She graduated from the Fairport Central School District in 1988. She will be... Read more

Rochester / foxrochester.com

PUSH Physical Theatre will premiere show at Fringe

PUSH Physical Theatre will premiere show at Fringe

Rochester, N.Y. — The award-winning PUSH Physical Theatre is one of the performers at this year's Rochester Fringe Festival. Performers combine acrobatics and athleticism in everything they do. "This actually for us is our first time back to live performance again since the pandemic and so it's such an honor... Read more

