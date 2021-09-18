News wrap: Headlines in Rochester
Rochester is most sleep-stressed city in the world, study finds
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester was crowned the “world's worst city for getting a good night’s sleep” according to a new study. The sleep experts at Mornings.co.uk found Rochesterians’ tweets exhibit an extremely high stress rate of 55.21%, making the Flower City the most sleep-stressed city in the world. The... Read more
RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small accused of sexual harassment
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is being investigated for an accusation of sexual harassment. The school board says it hired outside legal counsel Thursday to look into allegations against a total of three individuals in the district, including the superintendent. "The Rochester City School... Read more
Fairport grad among civilian crew headed to space aboard SpaceX rocket
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Fairport graduate will be one of four people aboard a rocket transporting the first-ever civilian flight to space. Dr. Sian Proctor is a geology professor and a major in the Civil Air Patrol. She graduated from the Fairport Central School District in 1988. She will be... Read more
PUSH Physical Theatre will premiere show at Fringe
Rochester, N.Y. — The award-winning PUSH Physical Theatre is one of the performers at this year's Rochester Fringe Festival. Performers combine acrobatics and athleticism in everything they do. "This actually for us is our first time back to live performance again since the pandemic and so it's such an honor... Read more