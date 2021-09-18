CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News wrap: Top stories in Raleigh

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 6 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) The news in Raleigh never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Raleigh / abc11.com

Raleigh woman went to CVS for COVID-19 vaccine but says she was given Meningitis shot

"The lady said, 'you didn't get COVID-19 vaccine on August 5. I said, 'yes I did' and I pointed at the lady who gave it to me and she said 'no, you got meningitis.' Read more

Comments
avatar

she's looking for a payday. She wouldn't have gone to the news with this. Typical😂

10 likes 2 dislikes 10 replies

avatar

calling lawyer? here we go black people always suing to be MILLIONARES. they told her that's what she signed for so what's the problem.???

14 likes 5 dislikes 10 replies

North Carolina / iheart.com

North Carolina Nurse Hits The Jackpot In Big Lottery Win

"This win, it's just great for so many reasons," said the lucky winner. Read more

Comments
avatar

North Carolina nurse who hit the jackpot moves out of the United States for good

1 like 1 dislike

Raleigh / spectacularmag.com

The Wolfpack and Grant Gibson Shift Their Focus to Furman

RALEIGH NC – The Wolfpack and Grant Gibson and have remained focused and optimistic despite the disappointing showing at Mississippi State a week ago and losing their two defensive stars for the rest of the year. “We do not want last week to define our team and define us as... Read more

Raleigh / cbs17.com

Census: Children see the largest rise in poverty rates for 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new U.S. Census Bureau report showed poverty rates increased for the first time in five years during 2020. There were 3.3 million more people living in poverty in 2020 compared to 2019. The largest group experiencing poverty were children. Sixteen percent of people under age... Read more

Comments / 0

 

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

