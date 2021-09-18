News wrap: Top stories in Raleigh
Raleigh woman went to CVS for COVID-19 vaccine but says she was given Meningitis shot
"The lady said, 'you didn't get COVID-19 vaccine on August 5. I said, 'yes I did' and I pointed at the lady who gave it to me and she said 'no, you got meningitis.' Read more
North Carolina Nurse Hits The Jackpot In Big Lottery Win
"This win, it's just great for so many reasons," said the lucky winner. Read more
The Wolfpack and Grant Gibson Shift Their Focus to Furman
RALEIGH NC – The Wolfpack and Grant Gibson and have remained focused and optimistic despite the disappointing showing at Mississippi State a week ago and losing their two defensive stars for the rest of the year. “We do not want last week to define our team and define us as... Read more
Census: Children see the largest rise in poverty rates for 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new U.S. Census Bureau report showed poverty rates increased for the first time in five years during 2020. There were 3.3 million more people living in poverty in 2020 compared to 2019. The largest group experiencing poverty were children. Sixteen percent of people under age... Read more