News wrap: Top stories in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) The news in Raleigh never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Raleigh woman went to CVS for COVID-19 vaccine but says she was given Meningitis shot "The lady said, 'you didn't get COVID-19 vaccine on August 5. I said, 'yes I did' and I pointed at the lady who gave it to me and she said 'no, you got meningitis.' Read more

TOP VIEWED

North Carolina Nurse Hits The Jackpot In Big Lottery Win "This win, it's just great for so many reasons," said the lucky winner. Read more

TRENDING NOW

The Wolfpack and Grant Gibson Shift Their Focus to Furman RALEIGH NC – The Wolfpack and Grant Gibson and have remained focused and optimistic despite the disappointing showing at Mississippi State a week ago and losing their two defensive stars for the rest of the year. “We do not want last week to define our team and define us as... Read more

LOCAL PICK