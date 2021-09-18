Top stories trending in Birmingham
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Birmingham.
Alabama bill would let workers sue if they get sick from employer-mandated COVID vaccines
Three state lawmakers have filed a bill that would allow workers to sue their employers for any “adverse reaction” they receive from COVID-19 vaccines mandated by their job. The bill, prefiled Sept. 1 for the 2022 legislative session beginning in January, “would provide a private right of action against an... Read more
However, you can not sue if your employer forces you to work with unvaccinated people who know they are positive but still come to work.
what's this crazy! but I can't sue my employer for hiding the fact the person standing next to me (3ft) away tested positive for the covid. This is the reason right here why these United States will not overcome this virus. Politics!
Major Alabama highway shut down after man with rifle flees from police
A Birmingham man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from authorities following a traffic stop on U.S. 280 in Shelby County. Tadarius Hammond, 29, was identified as the driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop at U.S. 280 and Meadowbrook Road on Thursday, Sept. 16 at about 12:46 a.m. Read more
I can't believe it, a black man with a rifle running from the police. what's this world coming too!!🤣😅💩🤡🤡
Wow!!! A Black man and lived... White men have been doing this for ages and have lived. So I'm totally shocked. But!!! It shouldn't matter of Race but why this is so important in our World.
Tech volleyball set for Green Wave Invitational
The Texas Tech volleyball team will continue its campaign over the weekend at the Green Wave Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama. The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted by Tulane in New Orleans, Louisiana, but was moved due to the lasting effects of Hurricane Ida, according to Tulane Sports. Tech... Read more
Local entrepreneur opens Whole Latte Drip coffee truck
A new coffee truck is rolling around Birmingham. James Agee has opened Whole Latte Drip, a mobile coffee shop that offers hot lattes and teas, frappes, iced coffees and pastries, including a signature vegan cinnamon roll. The truck initially will remain at locations within the city of Birmingham – most... Read more