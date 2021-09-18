CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Top stories trending in Birmingham

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Birmingham.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alabama / al.com

Alabama bill would let workers sue if they get sick from employer-mandated COVID vaccines

Alabama bill would let workers sue if they get sick from employer-mandated COVID vaccines

Three state lawmakers have filed a bill that would allow workers to sue their employers for any “adverse reaction” they receive from COVID-19 vaccines mandated by their job. The bill, prefiled Sept. 1 for the 2022 legislative session beginning in January, “would provide a private right of action against an... Read more

Comments
avatar

However, you can not sue if your employer forces you to work with unvaccinated people who know they are positive but still come to work.

12 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

avatar

what's this crazy! but I can't sue my employer for hiding the fact the person standing next to me (3ft) away tested positive for the covid. This is the reason right here why these United States will not overcome this virus. Politics!

6 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Shelby County / alabamanow.com

Major Alabama highway shut down after man with rifle flees from police

Major Alabama highway shut down after man with rifle flees from police

A Birmingham man was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from authorities following a traffic stop on U.S. 280 in Shelby County. Tadarius Hammond, 29, was identified as the driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop at U.S. 280 and Meadowbrook Road on Thursday, Sept. 16 at about 12:46 a.m. Read more

Comments
avatar

I can't believe it, a black man with a rifle running from the police. what's this world coming too!!🤣😅💩🤡🤡

3 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

avatar

Wow!!! A Black man and lived... White men have been doing this for ages and have lived. So I'm totally shocked. But!!! It shouldn't matter of Race but why this is so important in our World.

2 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
New Orleans / dailytoreador.com

Tech volleyball set for Green Wave Invitational

Tech volleyball set for Green Wave Invitational

The Texas Tech volleyball team will continue its campaign over the weekend at the Green Wave Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama. The tournament was originally scheduled to be hosted by Tulane in New Orleans, Louisiana, but was moved due to the lasting effects of Hurricane Ida, according to Tulane Sports. Tech... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Birmingham / bizjournals.com

Local entrepreneur opens Whole Latte Drip coffee truck

Local entrepreneur opens Whole Latte Drip coffee truck

A new coffee truck is rolling around Birmingham. James Agee has opened Whole Latte Drip, a mobile coffee shop that offers hot lattes and teas, frappes, iced coffees and pastries, including a signature vegan cinnamon roll. The truck initially will remain at locations within the city of Birmingham – most... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Rrb Check
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham, AL
396
Followers
482
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy