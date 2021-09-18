Top Colorado Springs news stories

VIDEO: Contractor Destroys Renovated Bathroom With Sledgehammer, Claims Nonpayment For Work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An angry contractor was captured on camera while he took a sledgehammer to his own work. He destroyed the tiled bathroom that he had spent hours renovating. (credit: CBS) The contractor claimed the homeowner refused to pay him, so he took back the work. “Let me tell you something. No contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they found out that I took it back because she refused to pay me,” said the contractor. (credit: CBS) The homeowner, Amber Trucke, said she paid $3,300 of the $7,500 bill and that she was waiting to pay the rest to make sure she was happy with the work. “You don’t go into somebody’s home and destroy it,” Trucke said. The company Dream Home Remodels of Colorado released a statement saying, in part that “communication broke down and resulted in our company repossessing the tile shower. It has never happened before and that it’s not something that is a regular practice.” (credit: CBS) Authorities are now investigating the situation to determine if any criminal charges are warranted in the case. Read more