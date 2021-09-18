CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Top Colorado Springs news stories

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 6 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Colorado Springs.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Colorado Springs / cbslocal.com

VIDEO: Contractor Destroys Renovated Bathroom With Sledgehammer, Claims Nonpayment For Work

VIDEO: Contractor Destroys Renovated Bathroom With Sledgehammer, Claims Nonpayment For Work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An angry contractor was captured on camera while he took a sledgehammer to his own work. He destroyed the tiled bathroom that he had spent hours renovating. (credit: CBS) The contractor claimed the homeowner refused to pay him, so he took back the work. “Let me tell you something. No contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they found out that I took it back because she refused to pay me,” said the contractor. (credit: CBS) The homeowner, Amber Trucke, said she paid $3,300 of the $7,500 bill and that she was waiting to pay the rest to make sure she was happy with the work. “You don’t go into somebody’s home and destroy it,” Trucke said. The company Dream Home Remodels of Colorado released a statement saying, in part that “communication broke down and resulted in our company repossessing the tile shower. It has never happened before and that it’s not something that is a regular practice.” (credit: CBS) Authorities are now investigating the situation to determine if any criminal charges are warranted in the case. Read more

Comments
avatar

Time to take her court, you have a anger problem, that needs to address, your action wasn’t accepteable

8 likes 2 dislikes

avatar

She should have paid him. A lot of people do that to contractors. Contractors can then sue, but they never get their money. The people just refuse to pay them and there is no recourse!

3 likes 1 dislike

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Colorado Springs / krdo.com

Destructive TikTok challenge wreaks havoc on Colorado Springs school

Destructive TikTok challenge wreaks havoc on Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- School districts across the nation are having property stolen and damaged due to a new viral trend and now it is happening in Colorado Springs. The popular app called Tik Tok has become a host for students to post themselves stealing school property in an effort to gain likes and The post Destructive TikTok challenge wreaks havoc on Colorado Springs school appeared first on KRDO. Read more

Comments
avatar

Parents need to be held liable for the damage their kids did…the kids record and post it so a parent cannot stand behind the “my kid would never do something like that.”

9 likes 5 replies

avatar

They can take away our freedom of speech by blocking people on certain sites but they can't get rid of tic tok which is causing way more harm than good.

6 likes

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Colorado Springs / thehill.com

New Army office to address sex crimes removed from chain of command

New Army office to address sex crimes removed from chain of command

The Army plans to establish an independent office for handling sex crimes that is removed from the chain of command, according to recently released comments from its top civilian official. In comments made last week, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth did not mention when such an office will be created or... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Garfield County / dailycoloradonews.com

The US navy makes use of Rifle Garfield County Airport for simulated battle missions

The US navy makes use of Rifle Garfield County Airport for simulated battle missions

U.S. Air Drive Reserve personnel practice in an A-10 Thunderbolt at Rifle Garfield County Airport Tuesday night. On a heat Tuesday in western Garfield County, Main Christopher Acs, U.S. Air Drive C-130 pilot, took refuge from the warmth of the desert in an air-conditioned airport hangar, normally reserved for idle constitution planes typically booked by guests who meant for Aspen. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
421
Followers
471
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy