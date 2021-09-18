Top Colorado Springs news stories
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Colorado Springs.
VIDEO: Contractor Destroys Renovated Bathroom With Sledgehammer, Claims Nonpayment For Work
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– An angry contractor was captured on camera while he took a sledgehammer to his own work. He destroyed the tiled bathroom that he had spent hours renovating. (credit: CBS) The contractor claimed the homeowner refused to pay him, so he took back the work. “Let me tell you something. No contractor in the state of Colorado will fix that when they found out that I took it back because she refused to pay me,” said the contractor. (credit: CBS) The homeowner, Amber Trucke, said she paid $3,300 of the $7,500 bill and that she was waiting to pay the rest to make sure she was happy with the work. “You don’t go into somebody’s home and destroy it,” Trucke said. The company Dream Home Remodels of Colorado released a statement saying, in part that “communication broke down and resulted in our company repossessing the tile shower. It has never happened before and that it’s not something that is a regular practice.” (credit: CBS) Authorities are now investigating the situation to determine if any criminal charges are warranted in the case. Read more
Time to take her court, you have a anger problem, that needs to address, your action wasn’t accepteable
She should have paid him. A lot of people do that to contractors. Contractors can then sue, but they never get their money. The people just refuse to pay them and there is no recourse!
Destructive TikTok challenge wreaks havoc on Colorado Springs school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- School districts across the nation are having property stolen and damaged due to a new viral trend and now it is happening in Colorado Springs. The popular app called Tik Tok has become a host for students to post themselves stealing school property in an effort to gain likes and The post Destructive TikTok challenge wreaks havoc on Colorado Springs school appeared first on KRDO. Read more
Parents need to be held liable for the damage their kids did…the kids record and post it so a parent cannot stand behind the “my kid would never do something like that.”
They can take away our freedom of speech by blocking people on certain sites but they can't get rid of tic tok which is causing way more harm than good.
New Army office to address sex crimes removed from chain of command
The Army plans to establish an independent office for handling sex crimes that is removed from the chain of command, according to recently released comments from its top civilian official. In comments made last week, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth did not mention when such an office will be created or... Read more
The US navy makes use of Rifle Garfield County Airport for simulated battle missions
U.S. Air Drive Reserve personnel practice in an A-10 Thunderbolt at Rifle Garfield County Airport Tuesday night. On a heat Tuesday in western Garfield County, Main Christopher Acs, U.S. Air Drive C-130 pilot, took refuge from the warmth of the desert in an air-conditioned airport hangar, normally reserved for idle constitution planes typically booked by guests who meant for Aspen. Read more