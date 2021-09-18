CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Trending news headlines in Kansas City

Kansas City Digest
 6 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) The news in Kansas City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Missouri / kshb.com

1,200 Afghan refugees to resettle in Missouri

1,200 Afghan refugees to resettle in Missouri

Approximately 1,200 Afghan refugees will resettle in Missouri. Read more

Comments
avatar

This is going to be a disaster in the making. They weren't vetted so who knows how many possible terrorists we have coming to our state.

60 likes 1 dislike 18 replies

avatar

Lord we have to be very careful until we know what that are going to do. I don’t trust them. Sorry not sorry because Taliban have a history of violence.

28 likes 1 dislike 13 replies

Kansas / fox4kc.com

This Kansas City suburb was once again named one of the best places to live in the US

This Kansas City suburb was once again named one of the best places to live in the US

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas City suburb is once again being praised as one of the best places to live. Overland Park, Kansas, came in at no. 7 on Money’s list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022. It’s the only city in the Kansas City area, and the only city in Kansas, to make the new list from the personal finance site. The only Missouri city ranked is St. Peters, a St. Louis suburb. Read more

Comments
avatar

Nope it is expensive....snooty...and very boring. Johnson County also treats their shift workers like garbage. If you are doctor or engineer you may like it.

1 like 3 replies

avatar

I like OP. It lets all the Karens congregate in one area, so the rest of us can avoid them.

Independence / tonyskansascity.com

Independence, MO Police Officer Hit During Deadly Shootout

Independence, MO Police Officer Hit During Deadly Shootout

The midweek proves just as violent as the rest of the week. Here are the deets that we know right now after a terrifying bit of local gunplay . . . "Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said that officers were called to a home at 11:30 a.m. and were met by a man who fired on the officers, hitting one officer. The second officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Read more

Kansas City / mycaldwellcounty.com

Lee Junior Prewitt

Lee Junior Prewitt

Lee Junior Prewitt, age 89, of Wexford Place in Kansas City, MO, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Lee was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Livingston County in Chillicothe, to parents Oscar Lee Prewitt and Sarah Belle Rice Prewitt. He was one of 12 children consisting of ten boys and two girls. Read more

Comments / 0

 

meatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.
