Trending news headlines in Kansas City

1,200 Afghan refugees to resettle in Missouri Approximately 1,200 Afghan refugees will resettle in Missouri.

This Kansas City suburb was once again named one of the best places to live in the US OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas City suburb is once again being praised as one of the best places to live. Overland Park, Kansas, came in at no. 7 on Money's list of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2021-2022. It's the only city in the Kansas City area, and the only city in Kansas, to make the new list from the personal finance site. The only Missouri city ranked is St. Peters, a St. Louis suburb.

Independence, MO Police Officer Hit During Deadly Shootout The midweek proves just as violent as the rest of the week. Here are the deets that we know right now after a terrifying bit of local gunplay . . . "Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell said that officers were called to a home at 11:30 a.m. and were met by a man who fired on the officers, hitting one officer. The second officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

