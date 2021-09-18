News wrap: Headlines in Buffalo
(BUFFALO, NY) The news in Buffalo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Buffalo area, click here.
Heroic Buffalo girl prevents school bus from crashing
A dramatic situation unfolded on board a school bus in Buffalo Thursday morning. A school bus driver transporting some students from the King Center Charter School suffered a severe medical emergency. Read more
😭 God is good!!!! God Bless Aniya and her brother 🙌🏽 prayers for the driver
I'm so glad everyone is ignoring the dumb comments on here. BEAUTIFUL JOB TO THIS YOUNG LADY AND HER BROTHER!!!! THEY ARE BEING RAISED WELL AND THANK THE LORD ALL THE KIDS ARE SAFE!!! PRAYERS FOR THE DRIVER'S RECOVERY! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Mayor Brown loses court decision in attempt to get on November ballot
The decision by the New Your State's Fourth Department was one of two that prompted the Erie County Board of Elections to wait to print ballots in the race. Read more
🙏 Thank You Jesus 🙏 Please Hurry and Get Rid of This Cry Baby and Let Mayor Elect Walton begin Her Process to Revitalize Buffalo Eastside and Minority Communities 💞✌️
Thank God bye he didn’t do anything for the black community. Year after year he sat on his butt m
U of C. Cancer Center receives $9 million grant for ovarian cancer treatments
The University of Chicago Medicine has received a multi-million dollar federal grant for ovarian cancer research. The joint $9 million grant is from the National Cancer Institute and will be given to the U. of C.’s Comprehensive Cancer Center along with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York. Read more
Unity of Buffalo Online Sunday Service September 12, 2021: Forgiveness Guides us to Freedom!
Unity of Buffalo Sunday Service from September 12, 2021 at 10am: Forgiveness Guides us to Freedom! with Reverend Mary Masters Read more