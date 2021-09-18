News wrap: Headlines in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) The news in Buffalo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Buffalo area, click here.

Heroic Buffalo girl prevents school bus from crashing A dramatic situation unfolded on board a school bus in Buffalo Thursday morning. A school bus driver transporting some students from the King Center Charter School suffered a severe medical emergency. Read more

Mayor Brown loses court decision in attempt to get on November ballot The decision by the New Your State's Fourth Department was one of two that prompted the Erie County Board of Elections to wait to print ballots in the race. Read more

U of C. Cancer Center receives $9 million grant for ovarian cancer treatments The University of Chicago Medicine has received a multi-million dollar federal grant for ovarian cancer research. The joint $9 million grant is from the National Cancer Institute and will be given to the U. of C.’s Comprehensive Cancer Center along with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York. Read more

