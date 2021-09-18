CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News wrap: Headlines in Buffalo

Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 6 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) The news in Buffalo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Buffalo area, click here.

Buffalo / wkbw.com

Heroic Buffalo girl prevents school bus from crashing

Heroic Buffalo girl prevents school bus from crashing

A dramatic situation unfolded on board a school bus in Buffalo Thursday morning. A school bus driver transporting some students from the King Center Charter School suffered a severe medical emergency. Read more

avatar

😭 God is good!!!! God Bless Aniya and her brother 🙌🏽 prayers for the driver

8 likes 2 replies

avatar

I'm so glad everyone is ignoring the dumb comments on here. BEAUTIFUL JOB TO THIS YOUNG LADY AND HER BROTHER!!!! THEY ARE BEING RAISED WELL AND THANK THE LORD ALL THE KIDS ARE SAFE!!! PRAYERS FOR THE DRIVER'S RECOVERY! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

6 likes

New York / wgrz.com

Mayor Brown loses court decision in attempt to get on November ballot

Mayor Brown loses court decision in attempt to get on November ballot

The decision by the New Your State's Fourth Department was one of two that prompted the Erie County Board of Elections to wait to print ballots in the race. Read more

avatar

🙏 Thank You Jesus 🙏 Please Hurry and Get Rid of This Cry Baby and Let Mayor Elect Walton begin Her Process to Revitalize Buffalo Eastside and Minority Communities 💞✌️

8 likes 5 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

Thank God bye he didn’t do anything for the black community. Year after year he sat on his butt m

6 likes 1 dislike

Chicago / hpherald.com

U of C. Cancer Center receives $9 million grant for ovarian cancer treatments

U of C. Cancer Center receives $9 million grant for ovarian cancer treatments

The University of Chicago Medicine has received a multi-million dollar federal grant for ovarian cancer research. The joint $9 million grant is from the National Cancer Institute and will be given to the U. of C.’s Comprehensive Cancer Center along with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York. Read more

Buffalo / youtube.com

Unity of Buffalo Online Sunday Service September 12, 2021: Forgiveness Guides us to Freedom!

Unity of Buffalo Online Sunday Service September 12, 2021: Forgiveness Guides us to Freedom!

Unity of Buffalo Sunday Service from September 12, 2021 at 10am: Forgiveness Guides us to Freedom! with Reverend Mary Masters Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
304
Followers
525
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

